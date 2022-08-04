ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New health spa business opens in Queen Creek

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness has opened in Queen Creek.

The business celebrated its grand opening on Friday, July 29 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce staff, local business owners and Prime IV Hydration and Wellness staff, according to a chamber press release.

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness is located in the Queen Creek Marketplace at 21576 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Ste 106.

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness formulates IV vitamin therapies the company claims help to maximize overall health and wellness, the release states.

The process begins with a conversation with trained staff member to create a personalized program based on symptoms, health objectives, lifestyle and specific situation to personal goals.

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness offers a variety of services and memberships, including intravenous and shot therapies, and NAD+ Infusion Therapy.

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness is based in Colorado. It was founded by Amy Neary, who also owns Any Lab Test Now. Prime IV Hydration and Wellness offers franchise opportunities.

IN THIS ARTICLE
