Effective: 2022-08-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton, northwestern Fulton and southern Herkimer Counties through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Poland, or 7 miles northeast of Utica, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dolgeville, Ohio, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Russia, Fairfield, Norway, West Frankfort, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Countryman, Lotville, Rasbach Corner, Burrell Corners, Shedd Corners, Hoffmeister and Phipps Corners. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these showers and thunderstorms and may produce ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding of low lying areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO