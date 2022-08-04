ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO —  A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Man killed, woman injured in Albany Park shooting

CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman is injured after a shooting in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of N Kedzie Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Monday. Police said a 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were walking when two men approached them and fired shots, then fled […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

the funnel cake man

The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday near Drexel Avenue and 115th Street in Dolton, according to authorities. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded “The Funnel Cake Man,” a funnel…
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint. "We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said...
NILES, IL
NBC Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Carjacking in Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy was charged with trying to carjack a man in Lawndale. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Clark Street shortly after allegedly trying to take a vehicle from the 30-year-old man Saturday in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago police said. He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

