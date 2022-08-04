ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley arrested for attempting to elude police

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley — who recently became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon — was in custody Thursday morning on a charge of attempting to elude Auburn Police.

The rest of Auburn’s football team, meanwhile, reported to the athletic facilities for the start of fall camp.

According to AL.com , Finley committed a traffic violation when he failed to wear a helmet while riding a moped. After being notified that a warrant was out for his arrest, Finley turned himself in to the Lee County Detention Center on Thursday. Attempt to elude is categorized as a misdemeanor.

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has been arrested on Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. @Liz_White_WRBL with the report. https://t.co/Cfksm7u03t

— Rex Castillo (@rexcastillotv) August 4, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKyAD_0h56fnTD00
Finley played in nine games last season.
Getty Images

By Thursday afternoon, Finley had returned to the Auburn athletic complex, having reportedly made bond .

Finley threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for the Tigers last season. As the lone returnee in the quarterback room, he is expected to vie for Auburn’s starting quarterback position.

Finley’s partnership with Amazon, which he announced last week, will permit him to sell custom apparel online through Amazon’s store.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

2 arrested after pregnant Georgia mom of 3 is fatally stabbed

LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."
LAGRANGE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. commits to LSU

One of the biggest dominoes in the 2023 recruiting class for the Tigers fell on Saturday. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star receiver from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, committed to LSU over Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 181-pound wideout is the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 4 receiver this cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy