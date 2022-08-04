ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Irvine doctor allegedly caught on camera poisoning her husband with Drano

An Irvine man said that he has three videos that allegedly prove that his wife has been poisoning him with Drano since at least late July. "She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day," said the husband's lawyer Steven Hittelman. Mission Viejo dermatologist Yue Yu, 45, was arrested last Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband, Dr. Jack Chen had fallen ill over the course of a month and had grown suspicious that...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings

A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
ANAHEIM, CA
San Diego Channel

Orange County doctor arrested, accused of poisoning husband

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested an Orange County doctor on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Irvine Police say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99

Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022

Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Costa Mesa Police arrested 11 convicts during post-release offender checks

In July, the Costa Mesa Police Gang Unit conducted their monthly compliance checks on offenders subject to Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS), per the State Prison Realignment Assembly Bill 109. These checks were designed to locate and audit the activity of local criminal offenders residing within the City of Costa Mesa,...
COSTA MESA, CA
San Diego Channel

Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
DOWNEY, CA

