Parts of route 626 in Beaver Township to close August 11

WFMJ.com
Engineer suggests avoiding part of South Ave. in Boardman during project
The Mahoning County Engineer is recommending that drivers avoid traveling along a portion of South Avenue in Boardman starting Monday. Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin along South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. The road will remain open. However, drivers can expect delays according to the Engineer.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: State Route 338 Closed Due to ‘Police Activity’
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 338 near Knox Borough has reopened following “police activity” on Monday morning. According to 511pa.com, there was “police activity” on PA 338 in both directions between Tippecanoe Road, Twin Church Road, and Huston Avenue. All lanes were closed from around 5:45 a.m. until approximately 10:55 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Car careens into pole on Route 46 in Austintown
A utility pole was cracked and a car heavily damage in a traffic accident along Route 46 in Austintown Monday morning. The car ran into the pole shortly before 10:30 a.m. between Colgate Avenue and London Drive. The driver of the car was not injured. The front of the car...
Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident
Route 18 in Mercer County is shut down Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident.
WYTV.com
Mercer County judge’s calling hours Tuesday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A longtime Mercer County judge’s calling hours are Tuesday. Francis Fornelli’s calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage. Star skateboarder, decorated Olympian to speak at …. Fornelli died last week after serving...
UPDATE: Power restored after tree falls on power lines in Trumbull County
The communities affected include Braceville Township, Lordstown, Newton Falls, Newton Township, Warren, and Warren Township. FirstEnergy said that the tree fell in the Lordstown area.
WFMJ.com
OSP: Warren man crashes car into Amish buggy, one dead
State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident involving an Amish buggy and a car driven by a man from Warren. The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Geauga County tells 21 News that a Hyundai Elantra ran into the back of a buggy along Route 422 in Middlefield just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
wbut.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
WFMJ.com
Warren driver blames mechanical failure for crash into building, cited by police
One person was hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a building on Warren’s Southeast Side on Sunday. The Warren Fire Department was dispatched to Youngstown Road SE and Francis Avenue SE at around 2:30 p.m. Police say the driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keith Adams told officers that one...
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown crash injures one, cuts power
One person is injured after crashing into a pole, in Youngstown early Sunday. The crash happened at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Covington, around 3:30 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The front of the car was heavily damaged. As of 7:30...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity
Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
WFMJ.com
OSP, Bazetta Township Police hold 'Cram the Cruiser' event for Trumbull County Schools
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Bazetta Township Police Department teamed up to host the ninth annual "Cram the Cruiser" event on Saturday. The agencies collected school supplies at Walmart in Cortland from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. collecting a total of 875 pounds of school supplies that were donated to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center (TCESC).
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Parts of western Pennsylvania hit by flash flooding, some area roads remain closed
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 8:45 p.m. A flash flood was reported in Westmoreland County at 8:05 p.m. Officials reported flooding near the intersection of Sand Hill Road and Route 30. A pick up truck was reportedly trapped in water, and rescue was needed. The following roads are closed due to...
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
explore venango
Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
