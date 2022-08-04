ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Dry weather means different things to different farmers

By Chad Charette
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Getting some relief this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the day starts out close to 80 degrees, you know it’s going to be a hot one. There won’t be a lot of sunshine, though, and what we do get will be hazy. That’s because of all the humidity in the air.
WATERTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's dairy farmers are also battling the impact of climate change

Dairy is one of New York state’s top agricultural sectors, but like most of the agriculture industry, it’s had its struggles. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner says one of the biggest issues is that farming is getting more expensive, but the revenue isn’t rising to match the cost. Prices for goods are set by the commodities market, leaving farmers with little say over how much money they take in. Woerner says dairy farmers have also had to deal with the impact of climate change. Dairy cows prefer the cold, and won’t produce as much milk when they’re overheated. Jan King, from King Brothers Dairy, says farms have to invest in ways to keep them cool for an increasingly large stretch of the year. But even with these challenges, local farms are still producing a higher-quality product than food that’s grown to be shipped, which is why Woerner says we should support our local farmers for our own sake as well as theirs.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Business
wwnytv.com

Air conditioner sales heat up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in the dog days of summer and higher temperatures mean higher demand for ways to keep cool. It was in the mid to upper 80s across the north country this weekend and it felt more like the 90s. If you went out to...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Flowers#Bee Hives#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cornell University#The Peacock Pony Farm
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (8/6/22)

Waking up to a humid and foggy Saturday morning. Fog lifts in the late morning hours. Partly cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Tiers with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chances increase by the evening hours as high pressure moves out. Storms may produce heavy downpours. Warming up greatly thanks to breaks in cloud cover. Highs reach the low 90’s. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight with fog near the ground. Lows in the upper 60’s.
ENVIRONMENT
wwnytv.com

North country gas prices higher than national average

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices nationally are going down, but they’re still above average in the north country. We looked into why that is. Some say there’s relief at the pump but not enough and drivers on the road aren’t the only ones being affected.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George

Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region

Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State

The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing

This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History

Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy