National Night Out delights Berea community

Read on www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Westlake’s Community West Foundation shines light on 2022 Illuminating Hope award
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Community West Foundation has announced the West Side Catholic Center as the recipient of the organization’s annual David and Martha Hessler Illuminating Hope award. A news release from Community West notes that the 2022 recipient has been offering help to the needy for 45 years.
Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns in September
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Prost! Cleveland’s Oktoberfest is set to return next month for two weekends, Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10, at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The massive fest will offer a variety of Oktoberfest-style beers and dining options, along with plenty of other fun. The weekends will feature fireworks, a Bavarian vendor village, a live glockenspiel, wiener dog races and performances by tribute bands and groups like Chardon Polka Band, Alex Meixner Band and Fred Ziwich & International Sound Machine, according to a press release.
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
cleveland19.com
Annual day of ‘faith, family and fun’ underway at The FEST in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The FEST - an annual festival hosted on the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership - is celebrating its 22nd year this Sunday. The event is led by Father Bob Stec, who launched the event in 2000. Over the years, he said that the FEST...
Excitement builds at Edgewater’s SandFest
It was all sunshine and fun on Saturday as many gathered for the biggest sand castle building competition on Lake Erie.
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
Brooklyn to begin Memorial Park, Kingdom Trail projects
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Improving walkability and accessibility to city parks and trails is a priority in Brooklyn. That’s why the city later this month is set to begin the redesign of Veterans Memorial Park, as well as the creation of the Kingdom Trail. The former is an estimated $221,000...
North Ridgeville Library reels in fishing pole donation from Cabela’s: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Libraries are not just for books anymore. Thanks to a generous donation from Cabela’s, patrons can now checkout fishing poles at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. More than 50 refurbished poles are available. According to information supplied by the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS), North Ridgeville...
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Parma barbershop owner aims to donate $1M worth of relief to flood victims in Kentucky
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - At least 37 people are dead following massive floods throughout eastern Kentucky, and a Parma barbershop owner is doing what he can to help. Mario Innocenzi told 19 News he knows all too well what it’s like to be down and out. “You guys, I...
North Royalton receives $141,000 grant for multipurpose trail connector
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city has received a $141,000 grant from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for a multi-purpose trail along Bennett Road between Akins Road and Valley Parkway. The new trail will connect an existing trail on Bennett south to Valley Parkway in Cleveland Metroparks. “The...
Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all
I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
Forget Halloween: Crocker Park is already making Christmas plans
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Yes, it’s just August. But Santa apparently has to start working now in order to make sure that Christmas runs on schedule, what with the Grinch trying to disrupt things and all. Crocker Park has announced that its annual Christmas tree lighting will be Nov. 19....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
spectrumnews1.com
Most Akron neighborhoods moving forward with National Night Out events Thursday
AKRON, Ohio — On the heels of news that National Night Out Against Crime activities would be canceled in some Akron wards, several neighborhoods said they have no plans to cancel. Scheduled in Akron for Thursday, Aug. 4, National Night Out is intended to strengthen communities by boosting comradery...
Iconic Lake County Snoopy unites Concord Twp. neighbors
The Snoopy and Woodstock cutouts atop an iconic red dog house have sat at Route 84 and Prouty Rd for more than 50 years.
Cleveland Scene
Now Open: Nubeigel Bagel Shop in Cleveland Heights
It just got easier to score a bag of fresh-baked bagels on Cleveland's east side thanks to Nubeigel (2254 Lee Rd.), which opened last month on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. The bakery/café is owned by Josh Admon, a chef who recently relocated from Jerusalem to University Heights. The...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1