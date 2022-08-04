Read on www.yaktrinews.com
Related
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
Wind has settled during day 3 of the crews battling Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – There are less winds on day 3 of firefighters battling the Williams Lake Fire. The fire, which started Wednesday, has burned somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 square miles in western Spokane County. Level 3 evacuations – meaning leave now – have been expanded for people living near the flames. Those living in the area between Cheney plaza,...
ifiberone.com
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury
6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not fun. It’s devastating’: Wheat farmer believes his combine started Lind fire
LIND, Wash. (KXLY) – A wheat farmer believes he is responsible for the fire that burned homes and structures in Lind on Thursday. The fire burned six homes and eight other buildings but is now fully contained. People who were evacuated can now return home. Grant Miller says his...
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
kpq.com
Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week
Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor. Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
ncwlife.com
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case
Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...
pullmanradio.com
Convicted Pullman Drug Dealer Robert Ensley Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail Following Pre-Sentence Furlough
UPDATE: Ensley turned himself in Thursday afternoon. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37 year old Pullman man who failed to return to jail after pleading guilty to a felony narcotics charge. Robert Ensley recently entered an Alford guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to deliver...
Chronicle
With Culp Telling Supporters Not to Back Newhouse, Can Democrat Pull Off an Upset?
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, as Loren Culp was leaving his election night party at Rick's Eatery in Moses Lake, one of the restaurant's patrons wanted to make it clear not everyone in the Central Washington's 4th congressional district agrees with far-right candidates like Culp who have come to dominate the Republican Party.
Comments / 0