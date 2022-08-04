ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’

CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
CHENEY, WA
ifiberone.com

Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury

6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Big Country News

Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry

DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
#Wildfire#Kxly#Rewritten
kpq.com

Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week

Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor. Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project...
MOSES LAKE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County

Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Environment
kpq.com

Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case

Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...

