Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
Women sick of people claiming to be respectful, but then caring more about their quarterback
Regarding quotes from Kevin Magley in an article on August 3, (“A mixed bag: Many Browns fans cheer Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, while others fume, calling it too light”), you are right, Kevin, people are sick of it. Women are sick of acknowledging that sexual harassment and...
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
News 5 family shows support for one of its own in Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K
Saturday morning, News 5 team members participated in a the Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K run to raise awareness and to support someone special who is part of the WEWS family, producer Kristen Jantonio.
New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
Westlake’s Community West Foundation shines light on 2022 Illuminating Hope award
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Community West Foundation has announced the West Side Catholic Center as the recipient of the organization’s annual David and Martha Hessler Illuminating Hope award. A news release from Community West notes that the 2022 recipient has been offering help to the needy for 45 years.
clevelandmagazine.com
Coming and Going: How the Pandemic Changed Pinecrest
While many restaurants and shops are on their way out, new local small businesses and corporate chain spots are setting up shop. There are no revolving doors at Pinecrest, but it sure feels that way sometimes. That’s because Pinecrest, which opened in 2018 in Orange Village as a hybrid retail...
How many tiny bits of plastic are finding their way from Lake Erie into our drinking water?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something potentially harmful has been invading Lake Erie, the source of our drinking water, for years, and scientists aren’t sure what to make of it. That something is tiny bits of plastic, billions and billions of them, and their threat to human health is still a big unknown.
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
Ohio casinos, racinos take in $207 million in gambling revenue in July
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos took in $206.7 million in gambling revenue in July, just short of a record they set in 2021, but well ahead of pre-pandemic figures. Combined, the 11 facilities’ revenue was 2% short of the $211.2 million during July 2021. But revenue...
Fermented foods creating hope for the future in East Cleveland
News 5 went behind the scenes of a growing business that's setting its sights on healing old wounds of the past while creating a healthier future
Rise Against is busy rocking through the ‘Nowhere Generation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rise Against has made a lot of noise during the 20 years since its debut album, “The Unraveling,” was released. During that time the politically astute and socially conscious quartet from Chicago has released nine studio albums along with a number of EPs. Rooted in punk but with a riffy and melodically accessible sound, the group has worked on behalf of a progressive and populist agenda that’s included Amnesty International and the It Gets Better Project support LBGQ+ youth, climate change, animal rights, economic parity and more. In 2007 the band partnered with Vans for Rise Against Vegan shoes that were manufactured in worker-friendly factories.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all
I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
