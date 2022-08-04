ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WTOL-TV

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
clevelandmagazine.com

Coming and Going: How the Pandemic Changed Pinecrest

While many restaurants and shops are on their way out, new local small businesses and corporate chain spots are setting up shop. There are no revolving doors at Pinecrest, but it sure feels that way sometimes. That’s because Pinecrest, which opened in 2018 in Orange Village as a hybrid retail...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk

Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Clinic#University Hospitals#Kale#Charity
Cleveland.com

Rise Against is busy rocking through the ‘Nowhere Generation’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rise Against has made a lot of noise during the 20 years since its debut album, “The Unraveling,” was released. During that time the politically astute and socially conscious quartet from Chicago has released nine studio albums along with a number of EPs. Rooted in punk but with a riffy and melodically accessible sound, the group has worked on behalf of a progressive and populist agenda that’s included Amnesty International and the It Gets Better Project support LBGQ+ youth, climate change, animal rights, economic parity and more. In 2007 the band partnered with Vans for Rise Against Vegan shoes that were manufactured in worker-friendly factories.
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7

Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all

I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy