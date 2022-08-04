Crestview man arrested with fentanyl, meth: Deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant on a Crestview man wanted by a different law enforcement agency on aggravated stalking charges when they found a stash of drugs. OCSO said the man now faces five new charges, according to a news release.

Deputies said they saw Jerry Blackshear, 47, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night and stopped him because they knew he had felony warrants out for his arrest. Deputies said Blackshear refused to put his hands behind his back and tried to run from them.

After deputies caught him, Blackshear admitted to having drugs, according to the arrest report. Deputies said they found 52 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the release. Deputies said they also found fentanyl in a jeweler’s bag.

Blackshear faces charges including:

trafficking fentanyl

trafficking methamphetamine

possession of cocaine

resisting an officer

possession of drug paraphernalia

