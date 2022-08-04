ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview man arrested with fentanyl, meth: Deputies

By Tom Ingram
 3 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant on a Crestview man wanted by a different law enforcement agency on aggravated stalking charges when they found a stash of drugs. OCSO said the man now faces five new charges, according to a news release.

Deputies said they saw Jerry Blackshear, 47, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night and stopped him because they knew he had felony warrants out for his arrest. Deputies said Blackshear refused to put his hands behind his back and tried to run from them.

New Orleans man charged after sodomizing, pouring bleach on woman in Escambia County: ECSO

After deputies caught him, Blackshear admitted to having drugs, according to the arrest report. Deputies said they found 52 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the release. Deputies said they also found fentanyl in a jeweler’s bag.

Blackshear faces charges including:

  • trafficking fentanyl
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • possession of cocaine
  • resisting an officer
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

