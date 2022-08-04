ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas native training to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sstD_0h56e9PJ00

GREAT LAKES, Calif. (KION-TV) - A Salinas native is studying at the Naval Education and Training Command to become a boatswain's mate.

Jeric Banez will be tasked with repairing, maintaining, and stowing equipment, as well as training, directing and supervising maintenance personnel.

Banez graduated from Everett Alvarez High School in 2019 and joined the Navy less than a year ago.

“I joined the Navy to personally make my family proud," said Banez. "I also wanted to travel to different countries and make friends along the way.”

Baez said the values to be in the Navy he learned by growing up in Salinas.

“I learned that nothing is easy in life," said Banez. "This is why you must always be strong both mentally and physically. The Navy is important to prevent war and maintain the freedom of the seas."

Banez and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, and he takes pride in serving his country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is an opportunity to travel the world and find myself, with great responsibilities to contribute to the safety and success of those around me,” added Banez.

The post Salinas native training to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
benitolink.com

Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
KSBW.com

Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
KION News Channel 5/46

ITN Monterey County Launches 1st NorthLine Ride

SALINAS, CALIF, (KION TV): The Independent Transportation Network Monterey County will launch its first ride on Thursday at 10 a.m. A member resident from Castroville will be picked up by a volunteer driver and driven to the Tree Center CVS in Prunedale to accommodate their personal shopping needs. The rural project will focus on medical, The post ITN Monterey County Launches 1st NorthLine Ride appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Homeless Count: 2,299 (Up 6%)

Santa Cruz County’s biannual Point-In-Time Count shows an estimated 2,299 homeless people in the county, up 6% from the last count in 2019. 1,774 people unsheltered with the rest in shelters. 1,073 people report substance use disorders. 818 people report serious mental illness. 59% decrease in homelessness among families.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#War#The Naval Education
KION News Channel 5/46

Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti. The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against The post Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’ appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
KION News Channel 5/46

Pacific Grove approves next step for ‘Project Homekey’ funding

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted to move forward with the city's "State Project Homekey" application for the next round of funding.  The recommendation passed 4 to 2, as one council member was absent.  This brings the city closer to creating new, affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness in Pacific Grove.  Now that council The post Pacific Grove approves next step for ‘Project Homekey’ funding appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley

First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County

PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KION News Channel 5/46

Students grow through theater with “La Memorias”

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A California State University Monterey Bay youth program invites high school students to get the college experience and learn to develop essential life skills through theater. Monterey County high school students spend two weeks on the college campus where they will perform in a play made of their memories. “The idea that The post Students grow through theater with “La Memorias” appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — A bat found in Seaside has tested positive for the rabies virus, the Monterey County Health Department announced Friday. The bat was found July 27 near the East La Salle Avenue area. Officials said an investigation determined no humans were exposed to the infected bat, but...
SEASIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rabid bat found in Monterey County town of Seaside

SEASIDE -- A bat that was found last month in the City of Seaside tested positive for rabies, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The bat was found on July 27 in the eastern area of La Salle Avenue. No people were known to have been in contact with the bat, but one pet was contacted and is being quarantined, according to an Aug. 5 news release from the health department. Rabies can be prevented by getting pets vaccinated, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after potential exposure. Rabies vaccinations for pets are available at the SPCA for Monterey County, Petsmart in Salinas, Banfield Pet Hospital in the Sand City Petsmart, VIP Petcare, and Protect Your Pet, according to the health department.
Bakersfield Channel

San Jose prevails in ordinance requiring gun liability insurance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — In January San Jose became the first in the country to require gun owners to obtain civil liability insurance and to pay a fee to support gun violence reduction programs. The city won the first lawsuit against that law this week but experts anticipate...
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek

Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy