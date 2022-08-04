After years of shutdowns, Washington County football ready for full season

Read on www.highschoolot.com
WITN
Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
How the number seven became ECU DB Gerard Stringer's 'Why?'
For many athletes that play sports, a uniform number is just something that comes with the game. It’s an arbitrary designation that separates one teammate from another and helps with the sorting and identification process for fans, coaches and media. But for some, a number can mean just about...
actionnews5.com
College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Byrd was one of two people who fell off...
Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Nash, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nash County in central North Carolina West central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina North central Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elm City, or near Rocky Mount, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Nashville, Wilson, Elm City, Dortches, Red Oak, Sharpsburg, Spring Hope, Castalia and Tar River Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
Lonely wild horse finally finds her harem on Outer Banks
COROLLA, N.C. — It’s a rite of passage for all young wild horses living on the northern reaches of the Outer Banks — the time comes when they must strike out on their own. For most fillies and colts, finding a new harem, as family units are...
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
WITN
Lane reopens on U.S. 70 West after truck crashed and rode bridge guardrail
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The bridge on U.S. 70 West has been repaired and the lane that was closed to traffic has been reopened. The NCDOT says the lane’s reopening has happened much sooner than originally expected. The lane was closed due to a gasoline tanker crashing into...
WITN
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
North Carolina Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
newbernnow.com
Celebrating Community During Neighborhood Soul Food Festival
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Community Partners hosted “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” today at the Omega Center located at 800 Cedar Street. Broad St. Takeout, The Elks, Funnels of Love, McCoy’s Grill, P. B’s Italian Ices, Sampson & Son, and Sea & Soul provided a large variety of food and drinks.
cbs17
Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
