Omaha residents can drop off leftover fireworks, ammo for gun amnesty day

Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun amnesty day
In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.
WOWT
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
News Channel Nebraska
Guns, ammo, fireworks turned in
Over a hundred guns, along with plenty of ammunition and fireworks are off the streets of Omaha today. A Saturday gun amnesty held by the Omaha Police Department found citizens dropping off all sorts of weapons, no questions asked. Here’s the numbers: 44 handguns, 50 long guns, 24 BB/pellet guns,...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies recover stolen items after owner finds them for sale online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen trailer and scaffolding were recovered thanks to a listing on social media. On Wednesday, a flatbed utility trailer, metal scaffolding and building materials were stolen from a home near 14th Street and Wittstruck Road, which is southwest of Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s...
klkntv.com
Authorities arrest six after finding several drugs, gun at Lincoln home, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local authorities have arrested six and seized several drugs after searching a home near 27th and A Streets on Friday, Lincoln Police say. Around 7:15 p.m., investigators served a search warrant at the home as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Authorities found...
WOWT
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Remington Heights about their Around the World Open House on August 11th. Come tour the community, meet residents, and get a taste of countries around the world and find out about a one time open house special offered at event!
WOWT
46-year-old man shot in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a 46-year-old man found shot overnight in a north Omaha neighborhood. Omaha Police officers responding to a call at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of 39th Street and Ames Avenue reported that the victim was found with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the OPD news release. The man was transported to UNMC and was released, the report states.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot late Saturday
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around 100 degrees. The heat index around the metro likely reaches 105 to 110 degrees.
WOWT
Birds impacted by oil spill
Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. The heat didn’t stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car show. The search is on for the alleged killer. Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
KETV.com
'A lot of multigenerational families': Sarpy County Fair continues long-time traditions in rural families
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Since the age of six, Martin Ostransky has called the Sarpy County Fair home. "As long as I can remember, so like 52 years," Ostransky said. He started out as a helper when his dad was on the fair board. "Back then like 50 plus years...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in shooting outside Omaha bar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar. James Anthony, 46, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound according to investigators. According to the Omaha Police Department, the shooting happened Monday at about 1 a.m. Police said Anthony was standing outside the...
1011now.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. LPD said officers were called to Bryan West Hospital around midnight, after a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound. Police said the man’s...
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
News Channel Nebraska
Gun amnesty day in Omaha
If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
klin.com
Crash In North Lincoln Seriously Injures One Person
Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say just after noon a. red SUV was southbound on N 1st and ran a red light at Cornhusker Hwy. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound...
WOWT
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil unfortunately went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
