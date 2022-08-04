Omaha residents can drop off leftover fireworks, ammo for gun amnesty day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a 46-year-old man found shot overnight in a north Omaha neighborhood. Omaha Police officers responding to a call at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of 39th Street and Ames Avenue reported that the victim was found with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the OPD news release. The man was transported to UNMC and was released, the report states.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO