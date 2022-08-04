Clark County confirms first case of monkeypox

Read on www.wlky.com
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
Louisville receives $180,000 in grant funds to improve outdoor activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is getting $180,000 in grant money to help make access to outdoor recreational activities more equitable for children and families regardless of what community they live in. The National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Association of State and...
WLKY, Red Cross raise over $260,000 for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY and the Red Cross partnered together to host a telethon in an effort to raise money for victims affected by the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. The initiative was able to raise $261,946 through online donations and a telethon that was hosted each night throughout the week.
African American Male Wellness Walk encourages Black men to get regularly get checked by doctors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds packed the Norton Sports and Learning Center for the African American Male Wellness Walk. On Saturday, walkers came together for a worthwhile cause — the 5K walk at the track. But it was more than just that, resources were provided inside the facility to better educate Black men to get their checkups.
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
Two men shot in the Algonquin neighborhood, one critical
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday night leaving one critically injured, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane, just off Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway.
Bullitt County Coroner's Office identifies 4-year-old who was killed by mother and boyfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Almost six months later and the Bullitt County Coroner's Office has identified the body of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney. Her body was found back in February in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road, which is by the Jefferson County-Bullitt County line. Serenity's body...
Coroner identifies man killed in I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run on I-64 between Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 29-year-old Ira Land. Previous story: LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 Authorities have...
Search warrants are back under spotlight after federal indictments in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The federal indictments this week related to the death of Breonna Taylor are casting new light on the process of obtaining search warrants, and the progress of reforms after Taylor's death. Two current and two former LMPD officers have been charged: Brett Hankison, Joshua Jaynes, Kyle...
Louisville leaders use Dirt Bowl tournament to curb city's 'high rate' of violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year the Louisville Metro government began using the annual Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at Shawnee Park as a way to curb the city's ongoing violence. For the first time in tournament history, Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods set up a tent, aimed at...
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
Southern Indiana teen born without hands or feet featured in new documentary
ELIZABETH, Ind. — Landis Sims was born to play baseball. He was also born without hands or feet. A new documentary follows the 16-year-old South Central High School student as he works to prove others wrong by pursuing his ultimate goal: making the varsity baseball team. "I didn't let...
Louisville man files lawsuit against J. Alexander's after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being shot in June of last year, a Louisville man has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant where he was shot. Glen Altman was one of two people injured by gunfire in a shooting that happened at the J. Alexander's near Oxmoor Center. The lawsuit...
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
Three people shot in Shawnee; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting in Shawnee after three men were shot Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. When they arrived, they said they located one man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
Louisville man arrested for burglaries in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested for a series of business burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. Lester Terry, Jr. is facing charges for burglary and criminal mischief. Police said they believe Terry broke into at least five businesses in NuLu, including Cultured and Maddox and Rose. Terry...
Norton physical therapist turns side gig into booming cookie business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new small business is winning over Louisville hearts (and stomachs) one cookie at a time. Lizzie Kelly is the baker and owner behind Tin Lizzie Baked Goods. She grew up in Louisville attending Sacred Heart and Bellarmine. You can find her buttercream frosted sugar cookies...
Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month
PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
