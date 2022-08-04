Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather’s deadly shooting

Read on www.wsaz.com
Teenager sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting death
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter will spend 15 years behind bars. Eli Nelson, 17, will stay in a juvenile facility until he turns 18. At age 18, Nelson will be sent to an adult facility to finish his sentencing. Nelson’s charges...
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The man accused of killing three police officers, a police K-9, and injuring four other officers during a violent ambush at his home in Allen, Kentucky pleaded not guilty Monday morning. Lance Storz, 49, of Allen is named in a 20-count indictment. Storz is...
West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident. Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay and the adult was dead when officers arrived. Police told news outlets an investigation found the juvenile […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person has died following a shooting Sunday. West Virginia State Police said the shooting happened just after 3:45 p.m. along Lost Creek Road in Fort Gay. Investigators say the suspect, a juvenile, shot the victim after domestic violence incidents continued throughout the day, in which...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 3:45 pm, Trooper J. A. Wellman received a call of a shooting on Lost Creek Road near Fort Gay. Upon arrival, the victim, Ermal Mullins, 37 of Fort Gay, West Virginia was found deceased on the porch of the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual was airlifted in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Gatewood Rd area regarding an accidental firearm discharge that left one individual with non-life threatening injuries. This individual was transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following a shooting along 6th Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston on Friday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they responded to a shooting call just after 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they say they located James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who was shot in the head in Charleston on Friday has died. Charleston PD says that 42-year-old James Hambrick, of Charleston, died at a local hospital on Sunday. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD responded after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston. Mr. Hambrick […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 5, 2022, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
UPDATE (2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022): The Charleston Police Department (CPD) provided a couple more details on the two separate shootings in the city on Saturday night. There are no major updates, but CPD’s Sgt. Tony Hazelett tells 13 News that a BB gun was used in the first shooting at Family Dollar […]
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -Olive Hill Police Department said a man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed six times in Olive Hill. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as...
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:18 p.m. 8/5/22. Charleston police said five people were detained close to a shooting scene on the West Side on Friday afternoon after a man was shot in the head. "We believe it was an argument-style incident involving gunfire, but there are no threats...
RICH CREEK — After eight days of searching by local EMS and Search and Rescue, the body of Don Gussler, 82, of Rich Creek has been discovered, Deputy Lawrence County EMS director Travis Hughes said this morning. The body was found at by family and friends at 4:35 pm...
