5th man arrested in connection to Marlboro County club shooting that killed 1, injured 3

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting last month at a club in Marlboro County, according to authorities, making him the fifth person to be arrested for the deadly shooting.

Javonte Varquis Rollerson, also known as “Veto,” was taken into custody on Thursday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday.

The shooting happened on July 24 at the Spot Bar & Lounge, which is located across the street from Marlboro County High School.

Lancetausha Pouncy, 28, of Bennettsville, was killed, and three others were injured in the shooting.

Ra-Kem “Rah Rah” Dal-Von Townsend, Cody “Loaf” Wayne Erwin, Atais “Baby Tay” Ja Ni Taylor and D Shiem Tymaude McClean were arrested last week. Each has been arrested with attempted murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.