The Shinnecock Nation recently broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary on its territory in Southampton as it looks forward to the economic development New York’s decriminalized cannabis industry will bring to the tribe. Chenae Bullock, the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the tribal cannabis business; Bryan Polite, the chairman of the Shinnecock Nation Council of Trustees; and Express News Group senior reporter Stephen Kotz join the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the origins of the dispensary, how the business will operate and what it will mean for the nation’s future.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO