27Speaks: Cannabis Dispensary Is Piece Of Shinnecock’s Economic Future
The Shinnecock Nation recently broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary on its territory in Southampton as it looks forward to the economic development New York’s decriminalized cannabis industry will bring to the tribe. Chenae Bullock, the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the tribal cannabis business; Bryan Polite, the chairman of the Shinnecock Nation Council of Trustees; and Express News Group senior reporter Stephen Kotz join the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the origins of the dispensary, how the business will operate and what it will mean for the nation’s future.
EAST QUOGUE
EAST QUOGUE-- Totally renovated, finely furnished, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Cottage by the bay. Serene, quiet, private, direct access to bay with private dock. Washer/ Dryer. $7,500. Email.
No Jail Time For Driver That Fled Fatal Accident
By T. E. McMorrow On August 5, almost exactly a year to the day that Daniel Campbell struck and fatally injured Devesh Kishore Samtani on Old Stone Highway, the judge... more. Jay Rowe, the 48-year-old Springs man who eluded justice for five days after not showing ... 2 Aug...
