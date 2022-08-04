Former Wallace-Rose Hill running back Johnnie Glaspie looks to professional ranks

WALLACE – Johnnie Glaspie, who had arguably the most dominant two-year stretch running the football in Wallace-Rose Hill history, has a new achievement in his back pocket.

He’s the first member of his family to graduate with a four-year college degree.

Glaspie “marched” in May at Fayetteville State University and is training locally and in Wilmington for a chance to play professional football in Germany.

“I heard that from one of their recruiting coaches the other day and feel it’s an awesome accomplishment,” said Tim Grady, now head coach at his alma mater James Kenan. Grady was head coach at Charity Middle and helped launch Glaspie and most of WRH’s “dynasty players” at Charity Middle from 2005-2014.

“He’s used football as an outlet to overcome a lot of obstacles. Joey (Price) said it best by saying he was a coach on the field. Rarely do you see a kid with that much passion.”

But before peaking into the future and talking about Glaspie’s college days, let’s reflect on the two state titles he led the Bulldogs to in 2014 and 2015. Because his three-year varsity career contributed the most successful gridiron stretch for any Duplin County school.

During that span under coach Joey Price, the Bulldogs had talented players at virtually every position, and superb skill levels in five to six players on both side of the ball.

People who watched Glaspie had a hard time denying how he turned touches to touchdowns in Legion Stadium and beyond.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about my performance in high school,” Glaspie said.”I played safety my sophomore season and had nine interceptions. I missed a practice my freshman year and had to play JV.”

Beginning of trips

to the ‘ship’

The next season (2013) it became about his silky smooth running style with repeated bursts of power. The Bulldogs made the East 1AA final that year, losing to eventual state champ James Kenan, then beat the Tigers in the same round the next two years and won the first two of WRH’s four straight state crowns.

Yes, he ran behind an excellent, albeit undersized line that made up for that deficiency with grit and superior strength from regimented work in the weight room.

Yet if the turf were ice, Glaspie was the lone player on skates.

In 2014, he ran for 1,148 yards and 25 rushing TDs, and had nine catches for 229 yards and five scores. He also had TD runbacks on three kickoffs and two punts and scooped up a fumble and slipped into the end zone.

WRH went 15-1, rebounding from a 35-7 home loss to Clinton to crush Spring Creek and Princeton in the playoffs, and then tripping James Kenan 34-31 in the East final. They whipped Starmount 34-21 in the 1AA final.

Glaspie’s playoff run that year is the stuff of legend.

Late in the regular season, Joey Price saw Glaspie needed an attitude adjustment to reach his full athletic and leadership potential. It worked like a charm. Price held Glaspie out of the eighth game, an easy win over Midway, and the difference exploded in the playoffs.

“I didn’t sell my body out for my team,” he said at the time. “So from then on, I said I was going to commit to sell my body out every play.”

In Glaspie’s first 10 games, he scored an excellent total of 18 touchdowns. But in the five playoff games, he scored 18 more.

The next season was even more glorious for Bulldog fans. WRH outscored its opponents 695-147 en route to a 48-28 win over Mitchell County in the finals and another 15-1 mark.

In the finals, Glaspie glided his way to 261 yards and five TDs.

“He was just the man,” said WRH’s then-offensive coordinator JP Price, whose father Joey Price was the man in charge for five of WRH’s seven state crowns. “In my opinion he is one of the best running backs to ever come through Wallace-Rose Hill.”

Moving on, staying

close to home

Glaspie and Keyshawn Canady seem forever linked.

Both wanted to out-perform Glaspie’s cousins Traveon and Dawan McKinzie, who led WRH to consecutive state titles in 2009 and 2010. Dawan was the money back at QB, while Traveon was the Lawrence Taylor of the defense, and was money at fullback on key short-yardage plays.

“We wanted to go back-to-back like they did,” Glaspie said. “We wanted to be better. Keyshawn and me knew, when it was time to go, it’s our time to shine.”

Both went to East Carolina, turning down offers from several ACC schools.

Glaspie made it in Greenville about a month. Canady played two seasons and went to two other colleges before graduating.

ECU head coach Ruffin McNeill was fired before the Duplin duo made it to the campus.

“If I had known now what I didn’t know then,” Glaspie said, “I would have decommittted. Wake Forest wanted me real bad when me and Keyshawn went there.

“A week later we are at ECU and feeling at home. Keyshawn wanted to go where I went, but Carolina was hot for him. But they didn’t want me.

Glaspie returned to Wallace before connecting with Fayetteville State.

That wasn’t the only bumpy road for Glaspie.

“My daddy had to suspend him a week to set a standard and he came back the next week and he never looked back,” Price said. “He’s bipolar at times and was sometimes hard to coach, but loved by everyone, including my three kids, especially the youngest. He was and may still be his most favorite player.”

Glaspie admits he stepped into deep waters at times.

“I used to get in trouble a lot, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I was fortunate to have people like Coach (Will) Jeffers around and JP was always in my corner through high school. Pookie (Javonte Williams, now with the NFL Denver Broncos) is a Christian and talked to me when I got one of my attitudes. Me and Keyshawn. He was influential, even though he was a year younger, and a part of my journey.”

Waiting for a chance

He had a modest career in Fayetteville with a 99-yard kickoff return and a one-handed catch going as highlights that fans would remember.

Glaspie played sparingly in 2017 and ran for 281, 235 and 242 yards his next three seasons, scoring seven times. He caught 50 passes for 519 yards.

Glaspie did not get any offers from the NFL but refuses to give up on his dream landing spot.

FSU teammate Darnell Walker Jr., told him about the league in Essen, Germany. Glaspie said the plan is to go there in April.

If he suits up overseas he won’t be the first to do so from Duplin County.

James Kenan 2004 grad Cedric Townsend played for more than a decade in Sweden and Germany as an explosive double-threat quarterback.