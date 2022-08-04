LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weather Alert Day has been issued for dangerous heat on Saturday, as heat index values could be as hot as 114 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Saturday afternoon in the central eastern areas, including Lancaster County, for dangerous heat. A heat advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon for central and eastern areas. Come Sunday temperatures will start to cool off thanks to a cold front. The cold front will work its way through the state over the weekend, which in turn, will bring the chance for rain and storms both days.

