ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jprc_0h56c8SA00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead in Flomaton.

Multi-car wreck halts traffic on I-10: Mobile Police

The FPD, special agents with the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation launched the investigation. There is no other information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. The results will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Special Agents with ALEA at 334-676-7894 and/or FPD at 251-296-5811.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Niceville K-9 officer killed in car crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Niceville Police Department have confirmed that one of their K-9s has died after he and his handler were involved in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. According to police, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson and K-9 Officer Blue were reporting for duty on Sunday when the crash occurred. The […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police

UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flomaton, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Flomaton, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the 2000 block of Osage Street, near St. Stephens Road. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Brandi Hickerson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, who Marshals said could be in local hotels around the Beltline. Brandi Dawn HICKERSON is wanted by the U.S. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man, woman dead in shooting and fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and woman are dead after a shooting and fire on Osage Street in Mobile. The Mobile Police Department said the deceased victims’ names are Laquisha Towner, 33, of McIntosh, and Derrick Rembert, 48, of Mobile. Firefighters arrived at a house around 7:40 a.m....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teens face attempted murder charges for Crestview shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police have an 18-year-old in custody for attempted murder. Police said more young adults are facing charges. Crestview police issued a warrant for Taeya Rashell Hinton in June after a wild gun-filled night in Crestview. Police said a Snapchat video on May 7, 2022, showed Hinton with a gun threatening […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Fpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Woman robbed at gunpoint, PS5 among items stolen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Aug. 5 at an apartment complex off Pleasent Valley Road.  Mobile police were called to The Retreat at Pleasant Valley Apartments for a possible home invasion. Investigators determined that two men entered her apartment through an open door and […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police investigating couple shot to death in burning car

Mobile police are investigating the deaths of two people found at the scene of a burning car this morning. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said police, along with Mobile Fire-Rescue, responded to a call in the 2000 block of Osage Street at about 7:38 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old woman suffering...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County

A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
WKRG News 5

Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Death investigation underway at Flomaton home

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson confirms the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation was called to a home Wednesday morning on Dixon Road. Chief Thompson says he can’t comment on the details, but he can confirm the SBI is conducting a death...
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy