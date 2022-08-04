Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead in Flomaton.

The FPD, special agents with the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation launched the investigation. There is no other information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. The results will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Special Agents with ALEA at 334-676-7894 and/or FPD at 251-296-5811.

