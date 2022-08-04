Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Billy Hamilton in lineup Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Billy Hamilton is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hamilton is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Hamilton for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel points.
Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will take over catching duties after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Sunday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Patrick Wisdom batting in cleanup spot for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom will man third base after Zach McKinstry was rested versus Miami's left Jesus Luzardo. numberFire's models project Wisdom to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Jose Herrera in lineup Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Herrera for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.0...
Connor Joe in left field for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe will take over in left field after Sam Hilliard was kept on the bench versus Arizona's lefty Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Joe to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
