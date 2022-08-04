ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US

By Cate Skinner
KARK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kark.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
Russellville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
State
South Carolina State
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach

Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Central Arkansas#Drivers#Aaa#Diesel#Shell#Pri
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Aug. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy