Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US

Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
KATV
Small earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas Monday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Mississippi County, as reported by our news content partners at KAIT 8 News. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
magnoliareporter.com
Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach
Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
KTLO
Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Kait 8
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
NOLA.com
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Campaign Files Lawsuit To Put Legalization Measure On Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
Arkansas activists on Thursday filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court, seeking to secure ballot access for their proposed legalization initiative. The legal action comes a day after the state Board of Election Commissioners ruled that the measure’s ballot title and popular name are misleading. Last week, the...
RAIN CHANCES: Here’s what a 50% chance for rain really means.
Have you ever wondered why the rain chance on your weather app is so different than the one you see on our 7-day forecast? Here's why!
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
fox40jackson.com
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates
Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases climb after 4 days of decline
New data released Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is once again going up after a 4-day decline
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
