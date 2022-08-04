More than 170 volunteers collected water samples from Portland Harbor Sunday to determine nitrogen pollution levels. The nonprofit Friends of Casco Bay organized the sampling. Casco Baykeeper Ivy Frignoca says the group did a large-scale "nitrogen nab" in 2016, but felt another large scale test was needed to better understand nitrogen sources. The data can help the state Department of Environmental Protection set new limits for discharge from wastewater treatment plants.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 38 MINUTES AGO