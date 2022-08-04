Read on www.mainepublic.org
Maine's expanded good Samaritan law goes into effect
Starting Monday, Maine's expanded good Samaritan Law goes into effect. It protects people who call for medical help at the scene of an overdose from arrest and prosecution for nonviolent and drug-related crimes. Courtney Allen of the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project says a previous version from 2019 didn't go far...
Maine livestock producers could face hay shortage this winter due to drought
As Maine experiences its third consecutive year of drought, livestock farmers in the state are beginning to think differently about how they feed and care for their animals. Higher temperatures increase the risk of heat stress in animals, and dry conditions often diminish hay production, said Colt Knight, the state's livestock specialist.
Maine municipalities receive 5% of state revenues under sharing program
For the first time 13 years, Maine municipalities received a 5% share of state revenues collected from sales, personal and corporate income taxes. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is touting the bump in revenue sharing as part of her ongoing effort to mitigate property tax increases. The state budget office says...
Volunteers sample Portland Harbor for nitrogen levels
More than 170 volunteers collected water samples from Portland Harbor Sunday to determine nitrogen pollution levels. The nonprofit Friends of Casco Bay organized the sampling. Casco Baykeeper Ivy Frignoca says the group did a large-scale "nitrogen nab" in 2016, but felt another large scale test was needed to better understand nitrogen sources. The data can help the state Department of Environmental Protection set new limits for discharge from wastewater treatment plants.
How carbon sequestration in Maine can help slow climate change
Carbon sequestration is one of the most promising ways to reduce global climate change by capturing and storing the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. We’ll learn about effective approaches to carbon sequestration in Maine, from forests to marine to agriculture. Panelists:. Beverly Johnson, chair and professor, Department of Earth...
