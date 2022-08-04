Read on www.nbcboston.com
After Getting Accused Of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares The Truth About Their Real Relationship
Since they started promoting DC League of Super-Pets, fans have been treated to the comedy stylings of Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Despite their seemingly chummy behavior, a theory arose online about The Rock and Hart secretly hating each other (despite doing five movies together). Of course, The Rock responded with amusement to the conspiracy, but he wasn’t satisfied with his first response. Now, Jumanji star has shared the truth about their real relationship.
Jacob Elordi Almost Quit Acting After ‘Kissing Booth’ Fame: ‘It Felt Like I Was for Sale’
Click here to read the full article. Before “Euphoria,” Australian actor Jacob Elordi was ready to kiss Hollywood goodbye. The “Kissing Booth” breakout star shared that after filming wrapped in 2017 for the Netflix film, he was between jobs, slept in his car in Los Angeles, and barely had any money. “I wasn’t booking jobs,” Elordi told GQ UK. “I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and ‘Euphoria’ was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.” Yet upon release, “The Kissing Booth”...
'The One That Got Away' Stars Jeff Perla & Alex Van Gurp Secretly Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest As They Pursue House Flipping Dreams — See The Photos
Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
Johnny Depp: Many Hollywood stars appear to ‘unlike’ actor’s post celebrating Amber Heard trial win
Several Hollywood stars have seemingly unliked Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating his trial win against Amber Heard.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.Heard then filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.She was demanded to award him $10m (£8m) in compensatory...
Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site Launches
Click here to read the full article. Deadline on Monday launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television: The Nominees, our annual TV awards-season showcase that took place Saturday with 31 panels featuring the year’s buzziest Emmy-nominated scripted and unscripted series and documentaries. Click here to go to the site. This year’s all-day event included a who’s who of stars, creators and craftspeople from 16 networks, studios and streamers discussing the stories behind their works with Deadline moderators. The list of attendees ran the gamut from RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s queens to Better Call Saul‘s stars, Stranger Things‘ creators and everyone in between,...
