Jets QB Zach Wilson gets bold Patrick Mahomes comparison from Chad Johnson

Read on clutchpoints.com
Related
‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams
Odell Beckham Jr. has been through a lot in his career. Last season, his resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams came to a brutal end after he suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. It was one of, if not the most important moments in OBJ’s career, and for him to have to leave […] The post ‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy
Cale Gundy played his college football at Oklahoma and was an assistant coach for the Sooners since 1999, holding a variety of titles. But late Sunday night, Gundy resigned from the program after an incident in a film session. Gundy took to social media with a lengthy post explaining what happened, saying he read aloud […] The post ‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp
When the Indianapolis Colts heartbreakingly missed out on the 2021 NFL Playoffs after an unconscionable loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard went back to the drawing board. They traded quarterback Carson Wentz, brought in QB Matt Ryan, and added or re-upped several notable offensive weapons. Despite […] The post 2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are preparing for a massive year as they hope to make a run at a Super Bowl with their new quarterback. Right now in training camp, the team is going through a “mental rep” period. In case you didn’t know, Wilson absolutely loves that stuff. To refresh your mind: […] The post ‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold gets big update from Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers fans can expect the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB competition to be settled following the team’s August 19th preseason game against the New England Patriots. At least, that is what Matt Rhule announced in reference to the looming QB1 decision, per ESPN. “I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we […] The post Panthers QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold gets big update from Matt Rhule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on awkward Jimmy Garoppolo situation with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers as the team look to trade him in the coming days. However, his presence in training camp–throwing but not practicing with the rest of the team–has created what many fans deem as an awkward situation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, nonetheless,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram snubbing Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum’s calls
Do you still remember when CJ McCollum revealed that he had not spoken to Zion Williamson weeks after the former’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans was made official? This was some odd behavior from Zion, as most expected at least a welcome call from the Pelicans star to his new teammate.
Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs takes extreme measure after CeeDee Lamb clip goes viral
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is coming off a career year where he led the NFL in interceptions and made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro teams, so he probably doesn’t appreciate the recent clip of him getting burned by CeeDee Lamb going viral on social media. In fact,...
Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer
The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We all know he can run’: Marcus Freeman puts Notre Dame football QB Tyler Buchner on notice
Notre Dame kicked off their August practice on Friday after a very successful recruiting cycle. For the 2022 Fighting Irish, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. Head coach Marcus Freeman took the podium following their practice, answering questions about various things. The topic of the quarterback battle between Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne arose. […] The post ‘We all know he can run’: Marcus Freeman puts Notre Dame football QB Tyler Buchner on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Mixon’s strong reaction to Cale Gundy stepping down as Oklahoma football longtime assistant
The Oklahoma Sooners have parted ways with long-time assistant Cale Gundy after he resigned from his post on Sunday night. Gundy, who was also the Sooners’ wide receivers coach at the time of his resignation, stepped down following an admission that he said “a word that I should never — under any circumstance — have […] The post Joe Mixon’s strong reaction to Cale Gundy stepping down as Oklahoma football longtime assistant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
All-Pro DE Calais Campbell drops truth bomb on future with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering the wrong end of his 30s, and naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. Campbell was a key cog for the Ravens when he arrived in 2020, recording 4.0 sacks, six passes defended and 28 tackles in 12 games en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. However, 2021 saw him decline, registering just 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games (14 starts). He did have 49 combined tackles, but it was quite clear he was no longer the same player that used to terrorize offenses–at least not in 2021.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0