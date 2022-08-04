Read on fortworth.culturemap.com
Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history
An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
Texas builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000
A Texas homebuilder has brought a high-end approach to a type of housing that has often been lumped into the low-end category. Escobedo Group, based in Buda, a suburb of Austin, has introduced a “panelized” construction system that enables a luxury home to be prefabricated and then installed on a homesite within roughly five months. So far, more than 70 of the company’s DARIO Villas homes have been built.
Texas named No. 2 worst state to live, but one of the best for business
It’s a tale of two states. A new study from CNBC ranks Texas as the fifth best state for doing business. But CNBC simultaneously puts Texas in second place among the worst states to live. Texas rates poorly for life, health, and inclusion, CNBC says. In fact, the Lone...
Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination
A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut
A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via Fort Worth: Rowan opened at the Westbend complex on Wednesday, July 27. The studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission
History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
Fort Davis: Gaze at the stars from your perch in the highest town in Texas
At an altitude of 5,050 feet — nearly a mile! — Fort Davis is the highest town in Texas. And that comes with an express list of benefits, including a cooler climate, mountain scenery, incredible wildlife, impressive stargazing, and so much more. There are so many things to...
Colorado dreaming? Escape triple digits and road trip in a luxe RV.
The heat is on in Texas, and the mountains are calling. Answer the call by embarking on a cool camping adventure — literally and figuratively — to Colorado. But rather than pitching a tent or trying to locate an available cabin, get your glamp on and hit the road in a luxe RV.
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Fort Worth-area shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers in the Fort Worth area can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. On July 14, the Texas grocer announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands — Haven + Key and Texas Proud — promise “hundreds of items” for shoppers, according to a release, including “timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces.”
Texas tourist hot spot unearths astounding $104 million in visitor spending, says report
Back in the 1700s, no one could have imagined that a handful of Central Texas missions would someday be a massive economic force. A new report from the National Park Service shows visitors to San Antonio Missions National Historical Park spent $104 million in the park’s vicinity last year. That’s the first time the yearly spending figure has exceeded $100 million.
Travel back in time while visiting Richmond, one of the oldest cities in Texas
With a unique blend of Texas history and small-town charm, Richmond is one of the oldest cities in the state — and the oldest in Fort Bend County, which is part of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area. It has more than 200 years of history to its name,...
There's always something new to discover in Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas
Staking its claim as the actual oldest town in Texas, Nacogdoches is rich in history, hospitality, and charm. It’s a place where you can stroll downtown’s iconic red brick streets, hike miles of historic trails that once served as trade routes for Native Americans, go antiquing, or break for tea in a Victorian mansion.
North Texas group shares must-know tips to save your trees during heat wave
Fort Worth is in the throes of a heat wave, with no rain for a month and drying winds, and a Texas tree group has advice on what we need to be doing for our trees. According to the Texas Trees Foundation, a nonprofit tree planting organization dedicated to greening North Central Texas, you need to prioritize trees over other landscape plants, including lawns.
