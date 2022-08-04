ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CultureMap Fort Worth

Texas builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000

A Texas homebuilder has brought a high-end approach to a type of housing that has often been lumped into the low-end category. Escobedo Group, based in Buda, a suburb of Austin, has introduced a “panelized” construction system that enables a luxury home to be prefabricated and then installed on a homesite within roughly five months. So far, more than 70 of the company’s DARIO Villas homes have been built.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Fort Worth

Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination

A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut

A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via Fort Worth: Rowan opened at the Westbend complex on Wednesday, July 27. The studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission

History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Fort Worth

H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Fort Worth-area shoppers

Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers in the Fort Worth area can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. On July 14, the Texas grocer announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands — Haven + Key and Texas Proud — promise “hundreds of items” for shoppers, according to a release, including “timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Texas tourist hot spot unearths astounding $104 million in visitor spending, says report

Back in the 1700s, no one could have imagined that a handful of Central Texas missions would someday be a massive economic force. A new report from the National Park Service shows visitors to San Antonio Missions National Historical Park spent $104 million in the park’s vicinity last year. That’s the first time the yearly spending figure has exceeded $100 million.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

North Texas group shares must-know tips to save your trees during heat wave

Fort Worth is in the throes of a heat wave, with no rain for a month and drying winds, and a Texas tree group has advice on what we need to be doing for our trees. According to the Texas Trees Foundation, a nonprofit tree planting organization dedicated to greening North Central Texas, you need to prioritize trees over other landscape plants, including lawns.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

