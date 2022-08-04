Preparations underway for Blues and Jazz Festival

Setup is now underway for the Blues and Jazz Festival at Frontier Park.

The stage and the scaffolding, which hold the sound equipment, are in the final stages of preparations.

Megan Blish, festival producer, said that attendees should expect to see all of the headlining performers, local vendors, artists, and an electric vehicle show when the time comes for festivities to begin.

“It’s a big community event, it brings everybody together. There’s a lot of people who have been doing this for the 30 years that we have been operating it, so this will be their 30th year setting up their tent setups. They have their grills, they bring everybody together. We’ve got people who set up in the back who just hang out all day, every day, and they have a great time with it,” said Megan Blish, festival producer.

The fun begins on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. with a drum circle at the McCain Amphitheater.

