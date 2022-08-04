ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Preparations underway for Blues and Jazz Festival

By Matt Mathias, Brent Clapper
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzvLx_0h56Yfek00

Setup is now underway for the Blues and Jazz Festival at Frontier Park.

The stage and the scaffolding, which hold the sound equipment, are in the final stages of preparations.

Megan Blish, festival producer, said that attendees should expect to see all of the headlining performers, local vendors, artists, and an electric vehicle show when the time comes for festivities to begin.

Dan Rice Days celebration begins in Girard

“It’s a big community event, it brings everybody together. There’s a lot of people who have been doing this for the 30 years that we have been operating it, so this will be their 30th year setting up their tent setups. They have their grills, they bring everybody together. We’ve got people who set up in the back who just hang out all day, every day, and they have a great time with it,” said Megan Blish, festival producer.

The fun begins on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. with a drum circle at the McCain Amphitheater.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

‘Mambo’ jams out at the 814 music series

The 814 fest concert series continues its trek across Erie. On Sunday, the music series made its way to Baldwin Park on West 24th St. The band “Mambo” entertained the crowd with its Latin-style offerings. The 814 series started on July 10 and is being held in three west side parks, as well as three […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

30th annual Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival kicks off

The 30th annual Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday night. The festival began with a drum circle in the McCain Amphitheater. Additional artistic acts will perform at the McCain Amphitheater throughout the weekend. The tent set up began on Saturday at 9 a.m. The festival producer said that attendees should expect to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Dan Rice Days Wraps Up with Parade

After four days of fun, Dan Rice Days wrapped up in Girard on Saturday. The final day of the festival kicked off with a 5K at 8:00 this morning. Then by 11:00 a.am., it was all about the traditional parade, featuring floats, bands, and community members. Throughout the afternoon, people...
GIRARD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Girard, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
YourErie

Fourth mural in Erie project unveiled at Erie Fire Department

The fourth mural in the Purposeful Placemaking Project is being unveiled to highlight aspects of an east Erie neighborhood. Over the duration of the project, the artist Christina Wolfe met with teenagers through Careers & Dreams, an organization that provides career developmental opportunities to individuals ages 14 through 21. Aspects of the mural that highlights […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Edinboro Helps organizes family fun fundraiser for Emma’s Footprints

A group known as “Edinboro Helps” organized a family fun fundraiser for Emma’s Footprints on Saturday. The event took place at the Lakeside Commons Mall and featured several local vendors, a bounce house, and horsehides for the kids. The co-chair of this volunteer group spoke on why this annual event and giving back to the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town August 5-7

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! 814 Concert Series The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Day at the Beach: The Lady Kate

There are many ways to see the sights of Presque Isle State Park, but few of them are as unique or as satisfying as a 90-minute boat ride aboard the Lady Kate, with her leisurely tour of the waters around the peninsula with narration that educates those aboard the park’s history and locales.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Localevent#Local Life#The Blues#Mccain#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
eriereader.com

Erie Roller Derby vs Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens

Your Erie Roller Derby All-Stars will take on Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens on Saturday, August 6th! Doors will open at 6:00 PM Whistle at 7:00 PM Pre-sale tickets are $10 from your favorite ERD All-Star skater or online at: https://erievssusquehanna.bpt.me Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 10 and under are free! Get your seats early! The first 50 people in the door will get a coupon for a free Primanti's sandwich!
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Chef Lisa Heidelberg announces new ready to go whole food meals

The host of Good Morning Erie’s What’s Cooking segment is expanding her meals-ready-to-eat food lines. Chef Lisa Heidelberg announced an agreement to offer ready to go, whole food meals through the Erie Co-op. She is hoping to find a niche with families who want to eat healthy meals, but may not have the time for […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

WQLN PBS STREAM Machine brings the classroom to neighborhood kids

A mobile outreach program is hitting the streets of Erie to bring the classroom to neighborhoods kids. The WQLN PBS STREAM Machine will bring kids hands on lessons in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STREAM). Kids will get the chance to use stream kits and PBS KIDS books donated by Hooked on Books […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Chef Lisa’s ready-to-go meals now at Erie Food Co-op

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local health food grocery store and a local chef have teamed up to offer ready-to-go meals. Erie Food Co-op now has ready-to-go meals from local chef Lisa “Chef Lisa” Heidelberg. The vegetarian, seafood, or protein (meat) meals are complete meals with entree and sides, and the meals are prepared and ready to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Thunder in the City Continues in Meadville

In Meadville on Saturday, it was day two of "Thunder in the City." The event featured lots of classic cars, trucks and jeeps and there was non stop entertainment with bands playing all day. The 13th annual "Thunder in the City" brought hundreds of people to Diamond park and Chestnut...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day returns next week

Erie Gives Day is less than a week away. It’s an opportunity for the community to support local nonprofits. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the community can choose to support a nonprofit from a list of more than 400 options. Each year, the Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day helps raise funds for local organizations. This […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Speculation about U.S. Brig Niagara comes to a close

After alleged speculation that the U.S. Brig Niagara might be turned into a museum, the Niagara League has responded. According to the Director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission: “There is no proposal to pull the Flagship Niagara out of the water. Anyone saying otherwise has not been paying attention,” Howard […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms

Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy