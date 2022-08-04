ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

77-year-old Portage man missing, possibly endangered

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Portage. The Portage Department of Public Safety says 77-year-old Billy Brown has been missing since Sunday afternoon. We’re told Brown is starting to lose his memory and may be endangered as he requires...
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Paw Paw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Paw Paw, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

2 hospitalized after water rescue at South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they arrived before 1 p.m. following reports of people in danger. Both people were pulled out of the lake by a group of bystanders...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime
WWMT

Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive

PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Busy section of downtown GR to close for water main work, other improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A busy portion of a downtown Grand Rapids street is scheduled to be closed this week for infrastructure maintenance. Monroe Avenue will be shut down between Michigan and Lyon streets starting Wednesday, Aug. 10 while crews service the water main in front of DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and the Government Center, according to the city of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox17

16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl has died after a rollover crash in Georgetown Township Monday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. east of 40th Avenue on Bauer Road. We're told the teen driver was heading west when the...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine

This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
KENTWOOD, MI
westernherald.com

"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage

Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy