Read on www.fox17online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
77-year-old Portage man missing, possibly endangered
PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Portage. The Portage Department of Public Safety says 77-year-old Billy Brown has been missing since Sunday afternoon. We’re told Brown is starting to lose his memory and may be endangered as he requires...
Millennium Park pavilion restored after weekend vandalism
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Two women injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two Kalamazoo women were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, police said. The two women – a 27-year-old and 19-year-old – are listed in stable condition, the Kalamazoo Public Safety said in an Aug. 7 news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police find West Michigan man dead in the water at marina
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 59-year-old Marne man was found dead in the water late Saturday night at an Ottawa County marina. An immediate cause of the man’s death was not apparent, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to a call shortly before midnight on...
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
Fox17
2 hospitalized after water rescue at South Haven beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they arrived before 1 p.m. following reports of people in danger. Both people were pulled out of the lake by a group of bystanders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
WWMT
Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive
PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
Man stabbed in Portage hotel room, suspect in jail
A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.
Fox17
Busy section of downtown GR to close for water main work, other improvements
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A busy portion of a downtown Grand Rapids street is scheduled to be closed this week for infrastructure maintenance. Monroe Avenue will be shut down between Michigan and Lyon streets starting Wednesday, Aug. 10 while crews service the water main in front of DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and the Government Center, according to the city of Grand Rapids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Fox17
16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl has died after a rollover crash in Georgetown Township Monday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. east of 40th Avenue on Bauer Road. We're told the teen driver was heading west when the...
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
WWMT
One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine
This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
westernherald.com
"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage
Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
Comments / 0