Utility Commission fines Peoples Gas $195,000 for 2019 gas leak in Moon

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity
Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters
Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
Older Pennsylvanians have paid enough in taxes. Help them stay solvent with this plan. | Letter
May I suggest that the state Legislature realign a small portion of the casino table-game taxes to be utilized to offset the minimum income for older Pennsylvanians as follows:. Home owners upon attaining 70 years of age see their property/school/income taxes reduced by 25%, and upon celebrating each 5 additional...
Penn
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
pghcitypaper.com
Local advocates criticize funneling of welfare funds to crisis pregnancy center network
For the last two decades, Pennsylvania has allocated tens of millions of federal welfare dollars to an anti-abortion group that runs a statewide network of crisis pregnancy centers sometimes using deceptive means to intervene in abortion plans. In the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court ruling gutting federal protections for...
pghcitypaper.com
House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee has scheduled four hearings in Pittsburgh over the next week to discuss issues ranging from tax breaks for first responders to the future of healthcare following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. All four hearings will be open to the public...
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
WGAL
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax or rent rebate to get one-time bonus
A bonus is on the way for older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state's property tax and rent rebate program. In early September, the bonus rebates will be mailed or sent through direct deposit for those who have already applied and qualified for the rebate program. The bonuses...
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
wtae.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
4th county adds to Pa. ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Thoughts on 'fixed' elections, Mastriano, gun control, Jan. 6, border
As the public is well aware, Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. The Jan. 6 committee has not produced a final report, but its presentation of the facts makes it clear that everyone, including President Trump, knew there was no election fraud. We have held elections here...
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
pghcitypaper.com
Cornell educator named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year
Cornell educator Amy Palo has been named the state’s top history teacher this year by the prestigious Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Palo, a high school social science teacher since 2007 at the Cornell School District, which serves the communities of Coraopolis and Neville Island, says her work is motivated by a drive to turn her students into effective civic participants.
