LIVE: Gainesville commissioners consider plan to end exclusive single-family zoning

WCJB
Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut is set to host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 8th, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss issues with the recent vote on exclusionary zoning. Andrew Persons, the Department of Sustainable Development...
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss changes in RTS services and the controversial plan for single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss changes in RTS services on Thursday. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the city hall. They will discuss the regional transit system that changes to coincide with the semesters for UF and Santa Fe College. The...
mycbs4.com
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
WCJB
Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
WCJB
Lake City proposes new city manager candidate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders have searched far and wide for a new city manager and it turns out he might have been in town all along. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steven Witt mentioned he had talked with Interim Manager Paul Dyal about taking the permanent position.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
WCJB
Marion County Commission district 4 race features three republican candidates
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s primary election is just over two weeks away. On the ballot in Marion County are three Republicans vying for the county commission district four seat. First on the ballot is general contractor Keith Poole. On his campaign website, he describes himself as an “American...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
WCJB
REPORT: FPL used “dark money” to influence Florida Senate race in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - The latest investigative report into a growing scandal connecting Florida’s largest utility provider to election tampering hits home in North Central Florida. Executives at Florida Power & Light, or FPL, are under fire for using “dark money” to support political candidates in order to split...
WCJB
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
WCJB
Queen of Peace leaders say they are not building a homeless shelter near Haile Plantation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are clarifying that plans to expand the Queen of Peace Catholic Church do not include building a homeless shelter. Church leaders sent a letter Friday to “neighbors” to clarify their intentions after concerns were raised that the church was building a temporary housing center for the homeless in the Haile Plantation neighborhood.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Bak, Skool, Danity Dave, and Hope
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the chin scratch love Bak. This little kitty is the perfect cuddle buddy and would love to find a forever home. Next, we have...
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on August 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville emergency responders will hold signs at several intersections reminding drivers school starts next week. As school is set to start back up on August 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue Encourages everyone to put safety first. On Thursday, they will target the Williams Elementary area from 7...
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
WCJB
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
