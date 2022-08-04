Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Read on www.pghcitypaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
City of Pittsburgh to celebrate National Farmers Market Week 2022
Early August is not just when the corn has grown high, it also marks the start of National Farmers Market Week, an annual celebration of farmers markets put on by the Farmers Market Coalition. The City of Pittsburgh has announced plans to join farmers in the festivities being held through...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Digital Design Manager, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Project Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Grounded Strategies is seeking a Project Coordinator: Resident and Volunteer Resources to work with...
PWSA replacing lining and cover for Highland II Reservoir
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews are replacing the lining and cover for the Highland II Reservoir. The reservoir is one of the largest water storage facilities in the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's service area. It provides water to most of the East End as well as parts of the South Side and West End. "If you think of this as a massive swimming pool, we need to replace that cover and liner to make sure that no contaminants or things from the atmosphere enter that reservoir, again ensuring treated, high-quality drinking water is coming out of this reservoir," said PWSA CEO Will Pickering. "More importantly, this reservoir is temporarily going to serve as our primary disinfection point for all of our treated drinking water as we make repairs to a century-old facility at the Aspinwall water treatment plant." This project is one of the largest of its kind in North America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pghcitypaper.com
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pghcitypaper.com
House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee has scheduled four hearings in Pittsburgh over the next week to discuss issues ranging from tax breaks for first responders to the future of healthcare following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. All four hearings will be open to the public...
CBS News
Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. "At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims
The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Clean up continues after flash flooding in Unity Township
LATROBE, Pa. — Many families and businesses are left with a mess to clean up after heavy rains brought flash floods through the area on Friday evening. Many cars were also damaged as they were swept away by the water. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
Red Cross: All residents of 8-story building displaced after fire in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced from an apartment building after a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene, crews worked...
Giant Eagle to brand new Shadyside store a Market District amid Meridian redevelopment
PITTSBURGH — When the region’s largest grocery chain debuts a newly built store on Penn Avenue in Shadyside in the next few years as part of new mixed-use redevelopment, the company will open not just a new store but one with a new brand for the location. After...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
COVID-19 in Allegheny County: Cases are on the rise again
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and new recommendations are being issued to combat the high community spread. "We want kids to stay in school this year, want them to have a terrific school year. And the best way to do it is to make sure that they're vaccinated," pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said. He said it's been a slow uptick for children to get the vaccine. Currently, kids 6 months and older can get the vaccine and all kids over 5 can get boosted. In Allegheny County, state data shows 37% of kids 5-9 are fully vaccinated,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
Dive Bar & Grille ownership buys former Rum Runners site in Ross in plan to move restaurant
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Clint Kuskie measures the distance from his original location for Dive Bar & Grille in Wexford and his new one in Ross in the measure of time, estimating the new restaurant at 3385 Babcock Boulevard is a 12 or 14 minute drive if you make the traffic lights.
'One heart, two lives:' Heart recipient honors donor by placing lock in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just over a year ago, Brooke Sturgis went from being young and healthy to fighting for her life. She was life-flighted to Pittsburgh after she went into cardiogenic shock. On June 30, 2021, she received a heart transplant at UPMC Presbyterian. One year after the life-saving event, Brooke found a very Pittsburgh way to honor her donor. "I decided that I had to do to honor that sacrifice he made for me so I placed a lock, it says 'one heart, two lives' and it has the date of the night that he passed away and this is the date I had my transplant," she said. All she knows about her donor that saved her life is that he was between 25 and 28 years old. Brooke said she feels much better today and one day hopes to connect with her donor's family. You can watch the full story from Pittsburgh Today Live right here.
Comments / 1