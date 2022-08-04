ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

By Amanda Waltz
 3 days ago
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition

Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
City of Pittsburgh to celebrate National Farmers Market Week 2022

Early August is not just when the corn has grown high, it also marks the start of National Farmers Market Week, an annual celebration of farmers markets put on by the Farmers Market Coalition. The City of Pittsburgh has announced plans to join farmers in the festivities being held through...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Digital Design Manager, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Project Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Grounded Strategies is seeking a Project Coordinator: Resident and Volunteer Resources to work with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PWSA replacing lining and cover for Highland II Reservoir

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews are replacing the lining and cover for the Highland II Reservoir. The reservoir is one of the largest water storage facilities in the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's service area. It provides water to most of the East End as well as parts of the South Side and West End. "If you think of this as a massive swimming pool, we need to replace that cover and liner to make sure that no contaminants or things from the atmosphere enter that reservoir, again ensuring treated, high-quality drinking water is coming out of this reservoir," said PWSA CEO Will Pickering. "More importantly, this reservoir is temporarily going to serve as our primary disinfection point for all of our treated drinking water as we make repairs to a century-old facility at the Aspinwall water treatment plant." This project is one of the largest of its kind in North America.
PITTSBURGH, PA
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh

This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. "At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.
BRENTWOOD, PA
Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims

The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Clean up continues after flash flooding in Unity Township

LATROBE, Pa. — Many families and businesses are left with a mess to clean up after heavy rains brought flash floods through the area on Friday evening. Many cars were also damaged as they were swept away by the water. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
LATROBE, PA
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
COVID-19 in Allegheny County: Cases are on the rise again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and new recommendations are being issued to combat the high community spread. "We want kids to stay in school this year, want them to have a terrific school year. And the best way to do it is to make sure that they're vaccinated," pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said.  He said it's been a slow uptick for children to get the vaccine. Currently, kids 6 months and older can get the vaccine and all kids over 5 can get boosted. In Allegheny County, state data shows 37% of kids 5-9 are fully vaccinated,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
'One heart, two lives:' Heart recipient honors donor by placing lock in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just over a year ago, Brooke Sturgis went from being young and healthy to fighting for her life. She was life-flighted to Pittsburgh after she went into cardiogenic shock. On June 30, 2021, she received a heart transplant at UPMC Presbyterian. One year after the life-saving event, Brooke found a very Pittsburgh way to honor her donor. "I decided that I had to do to honor that sacrifice he made for me so I placed a lock, it says 'one heart, two lives' and it has the date of the night that he passed away and this is the date I had my transplant," she said. All she knows about her donor that saved her life is that he was between 25 and 28 years old. Brooke said she feels much better today and one day hopes to connect with her donor's family. You can watch the full story from Pittsburgh Today Live right here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

