MPD officer injured in Raleigh crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was reportedly injured in a crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened on Yale Road at Ramill Road. Memphis Police arrived at the scene at around 2:22 p.m.
According to police, an officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed at this time.
