MPD officer injured in Raleigh crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was reportedly injured in a crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on Yale Road at Ramill Road. Memphis Police arrived at the scene at around 2:22 p.m.

According to police, an officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

