Blanket VFD Hamburger Supper fundraiser Aug. 20
The Blanket Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its Annual Hamburger Supper on Saturday, August 20th from 5-7 p.m at the new station just across the railroad tracks in Blanket. There will be 3 items to raffle off this year – a Mackey Custom Knife, an Rtic Cooler with 6...
Brown Co. Commissioners Post Agenda for Monday Meeting
Brown County Commissioners will meet Monday, August 8, at 9:00 am at the Brown County Courthouse to act on the following agenda items. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: George Hine
One of the great characters I’ve ever run into in my life and certainly the biggest character I’ve ever worked with is a man named George Hine. I worked with him from the mid 60’s to the mid 70’s when he was Sports Information Director at Howard Payne. He was promoted from that but stayed at Howard Payne for many, many more years. Always called me, ‘Dallas Boy.” Here’s my favorite George Hine story.
HPU education alumni recognized for excellence in teaching
Several alumni from Howard Payne University’s School of Education were honored by their respective school districts for outstanding teaching during the 2021-2022 academic year. Dr. Kylah Clark-Goff, dean of HPU’s School of Education, said she is proud of the vital role HPU plays in preparing teachers who make a...
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
Clinton ‘Clint’ Pack
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
PHOTOS: Bruner Community Pep Rally
Nearly 150 photos from the event that signaled the start of the football seasons for Brownwood, Early, Bangs, May, Blanket, Zephyr, and Brookesmith High Schools, as well as Howard Payne University.
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 5
On Monday, July 25 at 10:10 p.m. Deputy Ricky Herring was dispatched to W. US 67. This was in reference to a complainant being dog bit. Information was gathered on Friday, July 29 at 1:13p.m., and a report was taken. On Tuesday, July 26, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call...
Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022
Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Bangs volleyball welcomes new classification, eyes postseason return
BANGS – With a drop in classification, head coach Cheyenne Lovelady is hopeful the Bangs Lady Dragons make a long-awaited return to the postseason, and also compete for the District 6-2A championship. After posting a 12-17 record last year, with a 2-12 mark against District 8-3A foes, the Lady...
Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
Slight Chance for Rain This Week
Small, subtle changes in the weather are evident this weekend and more are to come this week. You may have seen additional cloud cover and even a few small showers on Saturday afternoon. The extra cloudiness resulted in a high temperature of 98 degrees at Coleman Municipal Airport, the first day below 100 in quite some time. The low Sunday morning was 75. It sort of felt cool. Looking ahead to this week, there is a slight 20% chance for rain Tuesday, up to a 30-40% chance Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Don't expect totals to be much. Forecast models suggest a tenth to a quarter inch in areas that receive rain. High temperatures this week continue to range between 97-100. Small, subtle changes but at least a diversion from the low 100's and no chance for rain.
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
