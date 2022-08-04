Detectives: Cambria Co. inmate charged for assaulting, strangling cell mate

Read on local21news.com
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Police: Man Waiting in Woman’s Apartment Rapes Her After She Returns Home from Work
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois are investigating a rape that occurred recently in Clearfield County. Police said the incident happened on August 5 around 1:30 a.m. in Woodward Township, Clearfield County. Investigators said an unknown male entered the victim’s apartment while she was at work....
Vol. Fire Department burglarized in Clearfield County, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after they say Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company was burglarized earlier this month. State police report that they were called to a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company, 302 Walton Streer, on Aug. 2 just before 9 p.m. They were able to view security footage of […]
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
Driver killed after crashing motorcycle in Bedford County, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man was pronounced dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle, state police report. The crash happened Aug. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. when 21-year-old Corey Yatsky was driving a motorcycle on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. For unknown reasons, he crossed […]
Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
Local Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Young Girl Waiting for School Bus
SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl waiting for the school bus. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 74-year-old Dale Richard Neill, of Sigel, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, July 25.
Police: One killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
Homemade explosive devices confiscated from Westmoreland County home
A man faces charges after homemade IEDs, guns and ammunition were all pulled from a Westmoreland County home. State police said they found the items during a search of the Penn Borough home of Roger Williams. Police said there were enough homemade explosive devices to level a house. "These are...
PSP: One dead following fatal crash Saturday in Bedford County
According to a press release from state police, one person has died following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County. Police say 24-year-old Thomas J. Osman and a passenger were driving east on Churchville Road at 2:17 PM when Osman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with William Penn Road.
Clearfield man charged with abusing toddler
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a child under the age of two. Jeremy Sipe, 43, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after a physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital determine injuries to the child’s face were from abuse. On July […]
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
Clearfield man pleads guilty in massive drug bust case
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. […]
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
Area Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former locacl resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday. Logan Mactavish, 39, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United States District Judge...
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
Police: Driver Distracted By Cell Phone Leads to Crash in Knox Township
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a two-vehicle crash caused by a driver who was distracted by her cellphone. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred as a 2015 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Five Mile Run Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on Five Mile Run Road.
Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
