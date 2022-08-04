ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say

An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most popular draws at Houston's most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, Sept. 16, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with last call at 9:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
City
White Oak, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston has passed the historical “peak” of summer heating

Good morning. Based upon the last three decades of weather, the historically warmest time of year for Houston runs from July 29 through August 12. During this approximately two-week period, the city of Houston averages a high temperature of 96 degrees, and a low of 76, at Bush Intercontinental Airport. And if we drill down further, the climatological peak of summer during the last 30 years has come on August 6, which was Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Economy#In The Heights
fox26houston.com

Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston

HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022

Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque

HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?

HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love

Frances Moody Buzbee and Catherine Hart Swab dancing to the sounds of Clay Walker at the Buzbee 30th birthday bash. (Photo by Pixel Studio Productions) So he might not be the greatest singer in the world but it’s a surefire thing that Tony Buzbee is one of the nation’s most successful litigators, an unabashed showman and madly in love with Frances Moody Buzbee. All were evidenced when the former Marine and Texas A&M grad wooed his bride of one year with a 30th birthday party that will long be remembered as a rhinestone cowgirl extravaganza.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy