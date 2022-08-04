Read on www.houstonpublicmedia.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
papercitymag.com
Inside Houston’s Brand New Reformation Store — New Tech, the Twilight Dress and Sustainable Shoes
Reformation has opened its fifth Texas store in Houston's Montrose Collective. On a recent trip to the newly opened Reformation boutique in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development, a group of shoppers were agog over the store’s massive touch screen. It allowed them to shop from the monitor easily. It’s...
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
ABC13 Houston
Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall
HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most popular draws at Houston's most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, Sept. 16, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with last call at 9:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service
HOUSTON - As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors. A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
spacecityweather.com
Houston has passed the historical “peak” of summer heating
Good morning. Based upon the last three decades of weather, the historically warmest time of year for Houston runs from July 29 through August 12. During this approximately two-week period, the city of Houston averages a high temperature of 96 degrees, and a low of 76, at Bush Intercontinental Airport. And if we drill down further, the climatological peak of summer during the last 30 years has come on August 6, which was Saturday.
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston
A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.
houstonpublicmedia.org
New Harris County pickleball courts to open as interest in sport grows
Three new pickleball courts will open in Harris County on Tuesday at the Weekley Community Center in Cypress. In addition to new courts, it will provide equipment, and regular lessons. The sport itself – a mix of badminton, ping pong and tennis – has increased in popularity over the past...
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
fox26houston.com
Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston
HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
365thingsinhouston.com
Hear the hits of Prince & the Beatles in one weekend at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Catch a weekend of tribute spectacles at Miller Outdoor Theatre when the Purple Experience pays homage to Prince on Friday, August 19 and Classic Albums Live performs the Beatles’ Let It Be on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Relive music of the masters in one weekend in August when Miller...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022
Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
houstononthecheap.com
Top 11 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of August 5, 2022 include $1.79 Train Rides at Hermann Park, Minion Mania, Free Lego Block Party & more!
Looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city to raise kids. In fact, we are consistently regarded as one of the most family-friendly in the country. Apart from a number of great schools, there are always so many different events that...
fox26houston.com
Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque
HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
KHOU
Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?
HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
papercitymag.com
Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love
Frances Moody Buzbee and Catherine Hart Swab dancing to the sounds of Clay Walker at the Buzbee 30th birthday bash. (Photo by Pixel Studio Productions) So he might not be the greatest singer in the world but it’s a surefire thing that Tony Buzbee is one of the nation’s most successful litigators, an unabashed showman and madly in love with Frances Moody Buzbee. All were evidenced when the former Marine and Texas A&M grad wooed his bride of one year with a 30th birthday party that will long be remembered as a rhinestone cowgirl extravaganza.
