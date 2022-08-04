ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

mySanAntonio.com

Texas bitcoin mining facility made $9.5M by shutting off power

Riot Blockchain, which owns one of Texas' largest bitcoin mining facilities, says that it made an estimated $9.5 million by shutting off its facility amid peak demand on the state power grid brought on by recent record high temperatures. That estimated amount in power is more than the company made in selling bitcoin, according to a recent report from the company.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

