Over 1,500 Area Small Businesses Helped by Pandemic Relief

St. Cloud Mayor to Present Preliminary 2023 Budget Monday Night
(KNSI) — On Monday, St. Cloud residents will get their first look at how much money officials say they need to run the city as Mayor Dave Kleis presents his proposed 2023 budget to the city council. “The first opportunity for a public hearing will be on the 12th...
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota
(KNSI) – Voters will narrow down the ballots in several races during Tuesday’s primary election. Here’s a summary of the contested city, county, school, and Legislative races in the tri-county area:. St. Cloud City Council has a race in Ward 2. The ward covers the eastern and...
Rox and Willmar Stingers Guaranteed To Meet in Postseason’s First Round
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Rox won their third game in a row on Sunday afternoon with a 10-6 victory against the Waterloo Bucks. With Willmar dropping a tight decision at Duluth, the team once again is ahead of the Stingers in the standings. The Rox took the Great...
Buckle Up! Car Seat Check This Wednesday
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Child Passenger Safety Collaborative is hosting a Car Seat Checkup event at the Sartell Fire Department Wednesday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The group is a combination of law enforcement agencies from Benton, Stearns, and Sherburne Counties. Waite Park Police Department Community Outreach Specialist Alicia Mages says failing to secure the car seat is the most common problem they see.
St. Paul Police Officer Saves Five People From a Burning Home
(KNSI) — A St. Paul police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving four children from a burning home Thursday morning. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officer Bill Baudette was on patrol on the city’s East Side when he noticed smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood. He called for St. Paul Fire, then rushed to the house to make sure there was no one inside. One person was found in the upper unit and helped to safety, but when he knocked on the door to the lower unit, there was no answer. Not wanting to take any chances, officer Baudette kicked in the door and found four terrified children between the ages of three and seven.
Police: Social Media Post About Missing Child is Fake
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Police Department says a social media post about a missing child is a hoax. “There was a false post tonight through the Ring security system that there is an Amber Alert for a missing child at Wilson Park – THIS IS FALSE. Neither St. Cloud PD or Sauk Rapids PD have taken any reports.”
‘Movie Under The Stars’ Rescheduled For Later This Month
(KNSI) – Saturday morning’s consistent rain kept things damp long enough to force a postponement of the Movie Under the Stars event. The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department says yard games, inflatables, and door prizes will all still be present on the backup date, set for Friday, August 26th. The fun starts at 7:30 at the Whitney Sports Complex on the city’s north side.
