Over 1,500 Area Small Businesses Helped by Pandemic Relief

(KNSI) — A St. Paul police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving four children from a burning home Thursday morning. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officer Bill Baudette was on patrol on the city’s East Side when he noticed smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood. He called for St. Paul Fire, then rushed to the house to make sure there was no one inside. One person was found in the upper unit and helped to safety, but when he knocked on the door to the lower unit, there was no answer. Not wanting to take any chances, officer Baudette kicked in the door and found four terrified children between the ages of three and seven.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO