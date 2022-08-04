Texas football trending for 4-Star Jordan Matthews ahead of decision date

Read on hookemheadlines.com
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
Will Anderson Jr. will fuel SEC teams’ nightmares in Alabama football team photo
Alabama football released their team photo for the 2022 season, and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. looks like he is coming for blood. There is no doubt that it is hot in Tuscaloosa, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are hot over losing the national title, specifically Will Anderson Jr. In the team photo, by zooming in closer, you see a possessed Anderson, so much so that it looks as if he is the Terminator looking for revenge.
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
