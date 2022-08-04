Texas football trending for 4-Star Jordan Matthews ahead of decision date

Alabama football released their team photo for the 2022 season, and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. looks like he is coming for blood. There is no doubt that it is hot in Tuscaloosa, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are hot over losing the national title, specifically Will Anderson Jr. In the team photo, by zooming in closer, you see a possessed Anderson, so much so that it looks as if he is the Terminator looking for revenge.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO