Collier schools considers notifying parents of students dating, will for gender choice

I got an email from Lee county demanding that I state my child’s gender and what they wish to be called. Stay out of our family’s life.
the thought Nazis are really getting serious about imposing their will on students. Students need to learn how to hide erything they do or say from officialdom. Even then thi gs will be taken out of context and used against them. They are about to learn what a sad world they have to grow up in.
if a boy is dating a boy or a girl is dating a girl SO WHAT!! Teach them to read, write learn math, science history and civics. Keep the sexual preference to the family. I would think nowadays parents know if their kid is gay or lesbian. I don't think the school calling and saying hey Susie is dating Katie did you know.
