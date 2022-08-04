Read on www.nbcsports.com
Related
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin
The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
thecomeback.com
Former NFL player indicted on murder charge
Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Can Pete Carroll stomach ‘a gunslinger’ as Seahawks quarterback? If so, it’ll be Drew Lock
After a decade with a meticulous, risk-averse perfectionist with the ball as his Seahawks quarterback, can Pete Carroll accept having “a gunslinger” as his new one?. The answer to that is going to answer whether Drew Lock wins the competition with Geno Smith to become Seattle’s first new quarterback in 10 years.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Yardbarker
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal
The NFLPA has reportedly submitted their written response to the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The response was due by midnight, Friday night. This comes two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to appeal the six-game suspension levied by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFLPA […] The post NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Signed Because 'Dallas Is A Contender'
The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.
Comments / 0