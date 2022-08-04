ASHBURN, Va. -- As the calendar shifts to the middle of August, four of the five starting offensive line positions appear to be set for the Washington Commanders. Here's what we know for sure: Charles Leno Jr. will man the left tackle spot. Veteran Andrew Norwell will start next to Leno at left guard, with Chase Roullier -- Washington's longest-tenured lineman -- at center. Second-year veteran Sam Cosmi is entrenched at right tackle, where he started every game he played in as a rookie in 2021.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO