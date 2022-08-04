Read on www.nbcsports.com
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
'Black Magic and Baby Barry': How Two Best Friends Landed on Texans Defense
Tavierre Thomas and Desmond King played together with the Westside Cubs in Detroit, and now look to set a standard with the Houston Texans.
Eagles 53-man roster projection after couple rounds of training camp practices
The Eagles have made it through their first two rounds of training camp practices. So it’s time for another 53-man roster prediction. And a few things have changed since the pre-camp version. This year, NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players by Aug. 16, 80 players by...
Sam Mills’ wife: There can no better place for him to rest than the Hall of Fame
Sam Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 45, was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. His widow, Melanie Mills, presented him. “There can be no better place for him to rest than in the Hall of Fame,” Melanie Mills said.
Steph unveils Curry 10s with adorable help from Riley
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Steph Curry unofficially unveiled the Curry 10 to help celebrate his daughter Riley's 10th birthday (Riley's actual birthday was July 19). For context, Riley helped Steph choose Under Armour when he was a sneaker free agent back in 2013, despite being courted by Nike and Adidas. It only makes sense for Riley to be one of the first people to see the Curry 10 aside from Steph himself.
Heart-wrenching playoff losses to 49ers still haunt Rodgers
The 49ers have developed a habit of ending the season of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, they've done it four times. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King in the latest "Football Morning in America" column. "... The 49ers game in 2013 hurts."
Watch Steph, Canon adorably practice jump shot at camp
The Curry boys are at it again. On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry posted an adorable tweet of him and his 4-year-old son Canon putting up shots in the gym at the former’s camp. Canon’s shot looks pretty good, all things considered. Although his shots were predictably short, Steph was...
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot
The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp. With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the...
Ravens activate J.K. Dobbins off PUP list
The Ravens are getting one of their key offensive players back at practice this week. Baltimore announced on Monday that running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins tore his ACL during the Ravens’ final preseason game last August. While there was a...
Pence to receive plaque, spot on Giants' Wall of Fame in Sept.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have already celebrated Will Clark, Buster Posey, and Matt Cain this season and next week they'll bring back members of the 2012 World Series team. On Monday, they added one more ceremony to the schedule. Hunter Pence will go up on the team's Wall of...
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
Cosmi feels comfortable lining up next to all of team's RG options
ASHBURN, Va. -- As the calendar shifts to the middle of August, four of the five starting offensive line positions appear to be set for the Washington Commanders. Here's what we know for sure: Charles Leno Jr. will man the left tackle spot. Veteran Andrew Norwell will start next to Leno at left guard, with Chase Roullier -- Washington's longest-tenured lineman -- at center. Second-year veteran Sam Cosmi is entrenched at right tackle, where he started every game he played in as a rookie in 2021.
Curran: Lack of contact at Patriots training camp is noticeable
FOXBORO -- At this time last year, the Patriots were 12 days into training camp, and Mac Jones and Cam Newton were in the throes of a quarterback competition overseen by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They’d had three padded practices with some tackling to the ground and were coming off a Sunday practice which was described as the "most physical practice of camp."
Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling
For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amid all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened fall camp. His...
Why Ward has 'no love' for Rams, ready to play LA in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams and 49ers rivalry continues to grow. After seeing their division rivals win Super Bowl LVI, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward felt that it was "heartbreaking" to see the Rams win and that there is no love lost between the two teams. "I'm ready to play them,"...
