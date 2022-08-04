Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding of low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington, central Bennington and northwestern Windham Counties through 230 PM EDT At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cambridge, or 7 miles north of Hoosick Falls, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 30 to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Arlington, Manchester, Stratton, Shaftsbury, Cambridge, Manchester Center, West Wardsboro, White Creek, North Bennington, Sunderland, Wardsboro, Sandgate, Peru, Glastenbury, Wardsboro Center, Sodom, Chiselville, South Shaftsbury, Barnumville and Eagleville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage flooding or ponding of water on roadways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Litchfield and northeastern Dutchess Counties through 300 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millbrook, or 12 miles northeast of Poughkeepsie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Amenia, Sharon, Millbrook, Millerton, Falls Village, Stanfordville, Cornwall Bridge, Dover Plains, Salisbury, Cornwall, Smithfield, Salt Point, Lithgow, Hoxie Corner, Skiff Mountain, South Amenia, Shunpike, Shekomeko, Bains Corner and Washington Hollow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer, Southern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton, northwestern Fulton and southern Herkimer Counties through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Poland, or 7 miles northeast of Utica, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dolgeville, Ohio, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Russia, Fairfield, Norway, West Frankfort, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Countryman, Lotville, Rasbach Corner, Burrell Corners, Shedd Corners, Hoffmeister and Phipps Corners. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these showers and thunderstorms and may produce ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding of low lying areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
8/7/22: Hot & Humid with Scattered Storms Monday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was another hot and very humid day for Sunday, officially bringing our total of 90 degree days for the year so far to 21. We will be adding another 90 degree day to that tally on Monday, with more humidity and another chance at scattered showers and storms.
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?
Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River. Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:. Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue. Airplane Crash. Hudson River South of...
‘Gilded Age’ to Shut Down Parts of Albany – Where Can Residents Park?
Lights, Camera, Congestion! Gilded Age 'Alternative Parking' Announced by Producers of The Gilded Age. It's shaping up to be an exciting - albeit somewhat inconvenient for area residents - week throughout various neighborhoods in Albany's center square as the magic of Hollywood settles into Upstate, New York. Street signs have...
Rail trail in Albany County reopens after storm damage
Cleanup crews spent Friday morning picking up tree branches off the Albany County Rail Trail, after severe storms on Thursday. It is now open again. County Executive Dan McCoy posted a photo. It was taken between Adams Street and Upper Front Grove Road in Bethlehem.
Mobile sprinkler site locations open during ongoing heat wave
As the heat and humidity continues to linger, mobile sprinklers will be out in troy neighborhoods again for people to cool off. The Troy Fire Department will keep sprinklers going in Lansingburgh, Little Italy, and South Troy from one to seven p.m. through Monday. For other options, like city operated...
Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish
An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Lake George bridges on Northway slated for replacement
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that a $21.1 million project is underway to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George, Warren County. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23 with a single structure that will enhance safety and improve travel and resiliency along a vital artery for the flow of people and commerce in the North Country and Adirondacks. The new bridge will be constructed between the two existing bridges and will have an expected lifespan of 75 years, helping to ensure that this essential north-south route remains open and accessible for decades to come.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
Pittstown firefighter struck by vehicle
Emergency response crews are sending out a warning for drivers to slow down, and move over – after a member of the fire department in Pittstown was hit by a car on Friday night. Pittstown fire and ems say crews were busy with an accident on route seven when...
Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation
For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
