Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Nottoway, Western Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; Louisa; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Goochland County in central Virginia Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia West central Hanover County in central Virginia Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hadensville to near Goochland to near Moseley, moving east to northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Moseley around 605 PM EDT. Oilville around 610 PM EDT. Sabot around 615 PM EDT. Manakin around 620 PM EDT. Gum Spring around 625 PM EDT. Tuckahoe around 630 PM EDT. Wyndham and Chesterfield Court House around 635 PM EDT. Laurel and Glen Allen around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Orchid, Crozier, Rock Castle, Pilkinton, Vontay, Maidens, Three Square, Irwin, Johnsons Springs and Pocahontas State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO