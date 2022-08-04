ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC Football Game Preview: Week 2

By Wyatt Allsup
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oq3q8_0h56WNSi00

The USC Trojans take on the Stanford Cardinal on September 10.

USC will play Stanford in Palo Alto the second week of the 2022 season, marking the 100th matchup in the rivalry’s history.

The Trojans have taken 62 of the previous contests and will look to bounce back after suffering a humiliating loss at home last September, which resulted in the firing of USC head coach Clay Helton.

Though Stanford almost always puts up a tough fight in this rivalry, and it will be a road game for the Trojans, USC should be able to secure a victory and a 2-0 start to the season.

David Shaw is entering his 12th season as the head coach at Stanford and has racked up a 93-45 record to go along with three Pac-12 championships, despite winning just three games last season.

Quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 2327 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with four more on the ground in his first season as a starter but struggled with turnovers, and the offense as a whole was among the least productive in the Pac-12.

USC running back transfer Austin Jones will get to compete against his old squad after spending the last three years at Stanford, where he scored 13 touchdowns and averaged over four yards per carry.

The Trojans will aim to continue to put all of their new pieces together and pick up their first in-conference win. A Pac-12 championship or better is certainly a possibility for USC, but it will have to start with a strong week two performance.

Given the depth and versatility of USC’s weapons, it shouldn’t be too difficult to get into the endzone against a defense that allowed over 32 points per game last year, and the Trojans should come out on top in this one.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Football
Stanford, CA
Sports
Palo Alto, CA
Football
Palo Alto, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Palo Alto, CA
Sports
easyreadernews.com

Skechers Invitational first televised pickleball tournament

Manhattan Beach-based Skechers will be the title sponsor of the Skechers Invitational Summer Pickleball Championships, the young, fast growing sport’s first nationally televised tournament. The Skechers Invitational will benefit the South Bay-based Friendship foundation, which helps special needs students. The tournament will feature the country’s top pickleball players, including...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Stanford University#Stanford Cardinal#American Football#College Football#Usc Football Game Preview#Pac 12
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
48hills.org

Why SF’s downtown is not coming back

Karen Chapple, an eminent professor of urban planning who has worked in SF, taught at UC Berkeley, and is now at the University of Toronto, explained in the Chron July 30 why downtown San Francisco remains so empty after the pandemic. Her analysis is exactly right—and completely misses the political...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
deseret.com

These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits

Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
streetfoodblog.com

Niku Steakhouse will quickly open a extra low-key sister restaurant a

A brand new restaurant scheduled to open subsequent month will delight the followers of Niku Steakhouse and meals lovers generally in San Francisco’s Design District. Omakase Restaurant Group, which runs different profitable eateries like Omakase, Dumpling Time, and Stay Sushi Bar, is about to open a extra low-key model of Niku Steakhouse known as Rosemary & Pine. The placement at 1725 Alameda Road on the intersection with De Haro Road is only a block away from Niku and Dumpling Time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
stackoverflow.blog

The Overflow #137: The San Francisco exodus

Hate it? Automate it, scientific uncertainty, and the benefits of mini-forests. Welcome to ISSUE #137 of The Overflow! This newsletter is by developers, for developers, written and curated by the Stack Overflow team and Cassidy Williams. This week: building distinct metrics for developer skills, programming languages for bioaccoustics, and improving your productivity by improving your workspace.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy