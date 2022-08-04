ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis suspends Florida prosecutor for refusing to enforce abortion law

Reuters
 2 days ago
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended an elected state attorney without pay, accusing him of neglecting his duties and incompetence for saying he would not prosecute anyone who sought or provided abortions.

DeSantis, a Republican who has been courting conservatives as part of an expected presidential bid in 2024, also took issue with Democrat Andrew Warren's stance that he would not enforce laws restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

DeSantis said Warren, who serves as the top prosecutor in Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Tampa, was behaving as if he was above the law by promising to use his prosecutorial discretion to avoid bringing certain types of criminal cases.

"State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda," DeSantis said in a statement.

Warren, a frequent critic of the governor, said DeSantis' order "spits in the face" of the voters who had elected Warren twice. DeSantis is seeking re-election for a second term as governor in November.

"Today's political stunt is an illegal overreach that continues a dangerous pattern by Ron DeSantis of using his office to further his own political ambition," Warren said on Twitter.

After the U.S. Supreme Court in June erased federal constitutional abortion protections, Warren joined prosecutors around the country in signing a letter saying they would not use their offices to criminalize reproductive health decisions.

Florida law bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"Warren's declared refusal to prosecute abortion cases is alone sufficient to justify his suspension and removal for neglect of duty and incompetence," the executive order states.

DeSantis barred Warren from performing any official "act, duty or function of public office." But Warren defied the governor a few hours later, holding a news conference to announce that two 1983 murders had been solved as part of a cold case investigation.

"I'm still the duly elected state attorney of Hillsborough County, and the governor signing something with a pen or a crayon doesn’t change that," said Warren, adding he believed the order was unconstitutional.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 960

Sarah Kornrumpf
2d ago

really tired of people on this abortion issue. not everyone will agree and if you are controlling what a woman can do with her reproductive system whether it's abortion or her trying to get sterilized, you are nothing more than a dictator and in the wrong. it's no one's business and religious beliefs will never justify you sticking your nose where it don't belong.

Reply(163)
306
Dudley Do Right
2d ago

DeSantis is giving a little preview of what it will be like if he is president, he would be a dictator style polititions with no values towards personal freedoms and democracy, we had one trump, don't need another.

Reply(102)
276
Chery boo
1d ago

How about letting the prosecutors put real criminals in jail and keeping them there instead of turning a blind eye to the drugs , stealing, killing, and illegals .

Reply(2)
44
Axios Tampa Bay

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he won't leave

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is not stepping down, despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempts to suspend him from his locally elected role as the county's chief prosecutor, citing "neglect of duty" and "incompetence.""I'm still doing this job as the twice-elected state attorney," a defiant Warren said Thursday after a press conference called to discuss the findings in a cold case investigation.Driving the news: In a theatrical announcement at Falkenburg Road Jail that was harkened by sensational tweets from his media personnel, DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was suspending Warren, state attorney in District 13...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
