Out Of Service MBTA Bus Goes Up In Flames Right By Forest Hills

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The MBTA was already feeling the burn after Wednesday's announcement of a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line . A day later, the buses started feeling a specific kind of heat.

Images posted to Twitter captured a bus that broke out in flames on Washington Street just outside Forest Hills around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to Twitter user Darragh Murphy, the driver of the bus safely drove the vehicle into a bus yard for Boston Fire to come and extinguish the flames.

The bus was apparently out of service and was being taken to the Arborway Yard when the fire started in the rear compartment, according to WBZ NewsRadio's Karyn Regal.

Two MBTA employees tried putting out the fire but were unsuccessful, CBS Boston reports . They were later taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the outlet reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

