Cobb police ask for public's help with Smyrna homicide investigation

Cobb County Police Department logo.

pCobb County police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Smyrna homicide from last month./p pCobb Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Highlands of West Village, near Atlanta Road and I-285, on July 17 around 11:15 p.m., according to Officer Shenise Barner, spokesperson for Cobb Police./p pBarner said officers found Jason Escoffrey, 21, of Smyrna shot multiple times near the neighborhood’s swimming pool. Escoffrey was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, Barner reported./p pCobb Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact its Crimes Against Persons detectives at 770-499-3945. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit a href=http://www.stopcrimeatl.com target=_blankwww.stopcrimeATL.com/a./p pCrime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case./p