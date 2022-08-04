Yankees bust Joey Gallo ‘psyched’ to start over with Dodgers

The 2022 New York Yankees, as the end of July approaches, feel like an historically great team with a few pressing injury concerns that must be addressed at the trade deadline. Occasionally, the offense hasn’t shown up to its full capacity, with rallies gutted by under-performers like Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka, but overall, the lineup has delivered in a way that 2021’s group rarely did.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO