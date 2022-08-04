ENC man arrested for bomb threats, arrested again for arson

Read on wcti12.com
wcti12.com
Man accused of selling stolen gun to pawn shop facing charges in two counties
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Vanceboro convicted felon banned from possessing guns has been arrested after investigators said he sold firearms to a pawn shop, one of them that was reported stolen. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit investigation began in July. Investigators said Alex Hart,...
wcti12.com
Reward offered for information about Duplin County murder
WARSAW, Duplin County — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about a man connected to an early Saturday morning shooting in Warsaw. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Raekwon Wilson, 23, was found shot to death at a home on Boy Scout Lane. Investigators are looking...
WECT
Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin in Havelock. Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock was arrested after a search of his home. Onuffer-Fagan was jailed under a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
wcti12.com
La Grange murder suspect arrested, charged with open count of murder
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a murder on the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange. Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder
On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
NC man held on $1.5 million bond amid drug charges during probation, deputies say
During a search of a car, heroin, meth, cocaine and blue fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills were seized, deputies said.
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
columbuscountynews.com
Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed
A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
WECT
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
wcti12.com
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wild Holly Ln to Navaho Trail in Wilmington closed due to crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police officers are currently on the scene of a collision in Wilmington. Wilmington Police are on the scene of a crash in the 4200 block of Masonboro road due to a collision. Wild Holly Lane to Navaho Trail in both directions are currently shut down.
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
wcti12.com
Public pays last respects, honors slain Wayne County police officer Matthew Fishman
DUDLEY, Wayne County — The Wayne County deputy who died from injuries he sustained while being shot in the line of duty Monday has been welcomed home for the last time. Sergeant Matthew Fishman received full escorts today: patrol cars and other first responder vehicles leading the way home from ECU Health (Vidant) in Greenville to his final resting place at the Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Wayne County.
WECT
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa...
