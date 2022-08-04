ENC man arrested for bomb threats, arrested again for arson

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO